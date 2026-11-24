Phalombe, Malawi — "Developed countries must move beyond pledges and provide adequate funding for communities facing climate-related losses and damage."

As world leaders and climate negotiators pack up after the failed COP31 gathering in Türkiye, drought-hit southern Malawi is entering its annual lean season with 2.6 million hungry people left off World Food Programme (WFP) aid registers.

In Phalombe, one of just three southern districts receiving limited WFP relief, 51-year-old Doreen Chasauka stood at the edge of her parched plot, with still no hint of rain in the sky.

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Her first crop shrivelled in dry spells earlier this year. Now she is waiting for hopefully good rains in early December that will allow her to turn the baked soil and start planting. Then she needs to wait again until March before she can harvest.

In the meantime, her family is struggling. Earlier this month she walked to her local aid distribution point to check the updated WFP food assistance lists and found her name missing - a serious blow.

"Last year the cash transfers kept my children from going to bed hungry," the mother of four said. This time the village committee, which helps verify local aid recipients, told her the money had run out: "They said only the very worst-off households made the list, and the rest of us must find our own way until March."

She is doing what she can to earn a little money. That includes foraging for chitedze, or wild buffalo beans, a famine food that needs careful processing as the furry pods cause severe itching and the seeds are toxic.

Several times a week she wakes before dawn, balances a basin on her head, and walks to the nearest trading centre to hawk the beans door to door and at the motorcycle taxi rank.

In a good year she wouldn't have bothered with chitedze - preparing it safely requires repeated boiling, and water changing - but it's how she affords maize flour to feed her children.

The anatomy of the cuts

Across Malawi, 2.6 million people - roughly 14% of the population - will face acute food shortages through March 2027, according to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee.

A $142.3 million six-month funding shortfall has forced the WFP to slash its lean season response by roughly a third, according to its October country brief. The agency can now reach just 400,000 people across three districts in the climate-vulnerable Lower Shire Valley: Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Phalombe.

The triage leaves neighbouring hard-hit districts - and thousands of desperate households inside the prioritised districts - entirely without WFP food parcels or cash transfers.

The agency has also been forced to cut nearly half of the 60,000 people in the Dzaleka refugee camp - just outside the capital, Lilongwe - from food aid due to the donor shortfalls.

WFP Malawi Country Director Hyoung-Joon Lim described the impossible choices humanitarians now face. "We have now reached a devastating turning point: We are no longer just cutting rations, we are being forced to cut people off food assistance altogether," he said in a statement. "No one should have to decide which hungry family eats and which goes without."

Zomba district, in the southern Shire highlands, was dropped from the WFP's emergency list altogether. Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) recently launched its 2026/27 national lean-season response in the district, backed by a maize contribution worth $1 million from the African Development Bank.

DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Moleni has insisted the government is working with partners to reach all 2.6 million people at risk. Yet Zomba District Commissioner Fredrick Misinjo has acknowledged that food insecurity affects roughly 75% of vulnerable households in the district and the current intervention targets just 29,318 people.

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Survival without aid

In the absence of reliable international assistance, survival across southern Malawi has become a hyper-local, grassroots effort.

In Chikanda, a densely populated peri-urban neighbourhood in Zomba, 45-year-old Felistus Kalibeti leads Tikondane ("Let us love one another"), a village savings and loan group that local women have adapted into an emergency lifeline.

Members meet every Saturday under a mango tree to pool whatever small coins they can spare from selling firewood or casual labour. Rather than distributing their usual year-end cash payouts, the women are freezing dividends and pooling funds to buy maize in bulk as a cheaper option

A typical low-income savings group in Zomba - usually 15-25 women - can raise around $9 to $20 a week. A 50kg bag of maize currently costs around $35. Whenever the pot reaches enough for a bag or two, they head to the wholesale depots to buy, and then divide the grain among the members.

"When international aid disappears, neighbours become the only safety net left," Kalibeti explained, totting up figures in a ruled exercise book. "If one woman's children have not eaten since yesterday, she borrows from Wednesday's collection and repays it once she finds piecework. Nobody is turned away empty-handed."

Across the region, families are also expanding dry-season dimba gardens along riverbanks and wetlands, using scarce water and manure to cultivate maize, sweet potatoes, bananas, and sugarcane. Others are sharing seeds and labour, leaning on urban relatives, hawking chitedze, green mangoes, or skipping meals.

Still, Kalibeti warns that community solidarity has a hard ceiling. As the lean season deepens toward January and February, cash reserves in Chikanda will dry up. "We are sharing what little we have, not creating new food," she said. "When everyone in the group runs out of casual work at the same time, the pot goes dry."

The need to rethink agriculture

Local agricultural experts warn that informal lending circles cannot withstand repeated climate shocks, and point to the deep structural flaws in how Malawi farms and allocates public money that need to be addressed.

For decades, national agricultural policy and cultural preference have remained locked into rain-fed hybrid maize, reinforced by government input subsidy programmes that distribute "starter packs" of chemical fertiliser and maize seed.

While politically popular, critics say the system leaves smallholders exposed to a crop that wilts quickly during El Niño dry spells, while sidelining drought-tolerant traditional staples like sorghum, finger millet, and cassava.

"The biggest problem that we may be having with El Niño is the maize crop," agriculture policy analyst Tamani Nkhono-Mvula told The New Humanitarian. "If farmers diversify, maybe using fertilisers in crops like sorghum and other drought-resistant crops, I think it will go a long way to make sure that the country is food secure."

Equally glaring is the lack of small-scale irrigation. Despite sitting alongside major water bodies, including Lake Malawi and the Shire River, the vast majority of Malawian smallholders remain entirely at the mercy of erratic rainfall.

"We need to put the necessary infrastructure in place in order for farmers to be able to embark on irrigation farming," said Nkhono-Mvula, calling for government subsidies on irrigation equipment. "Without investing in infrastructure, it is very difficult to produce more food."

Back-to-back climate disasters leave millions of Malawians in deepening need

After Cyclone Freddy's floods, farmers were hit by El Niño-linked drought. The cash-strapped government can't afford the costs of adaptation.

What Malawi needs from COP31

Climate change does not cause El Niños - the normal cycles of Pacific Ocean warming - but rising atmospheric temperatures can amplify their effects, worsening droughts, floods, and heatwaves.

Malawi contributes roughly 0.04% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to Climate Watch data, yet ranks among the nations hit hardest by climate shocks.

Yamikani Idriss, a government environmental officer and veteran negotiator for both Malawi and the Least Developed Countries group, framed the country's demands at COP31 around finance that is predictable, accessible, and predominantly grant-based rather than debt-creating. Loss and damage, he argues, is no longer a future risk but a present reality.

"The principal expectation is that COP31 will move the international community from commitments to implementation," Idriss told The New Humanitarian, pointing to the need for concrete progress on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) - the UN's core global climate finance target, agreed at COP29 in 2024.

Under NCQG, wealthy nations committed to mobilising at least $300 billion a year by 2035 - within a broader $1.3 trillion target - to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

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At COP31, developing countries like Malawi have been pushing to ensure those pledges actually turn into accessible, grant-based cash rather than slow-moving loans that add to national debt, or adaptation funding that reaches communities well before the next disaster strikes.

Julius Ng'oma, national coordinator of the Civil Society Network on Climate Change, echoes that urgency. "Climate finance must match the scale of the crisis," he explained. "Developed countries must move beyond pledges and provide adequate funding for communities facing climate-related losses and damage."

On 12 November, the Climate Investment Funds (CIFS) - a $12.5 billion donor-backed multilateral finance mechanism - selected a joint Malawi-Mozambique initiative for a $40 million allocation and invited both countries to prepare an investment plan.

The financing will come from Phase One of CIFS' Accelerating Resilience Investments and Innovations for Sustainable Economies (ARISE) aimed at unlocking pathways to financing for water security and climate-resilient agriculture. No money has yet been disbursed and the details of the loan were not included in the CIF statement.

Yet while civil society leaders welcomed the move, they caution that announcements in a conference hall in Antalya, Türkiye, only matter if funds arrive quickly and without burying the country deeper in debt.

Those concerns were borne out on Sunday, 22 November, when COP31 was closed after two days of record overtime talks that still failed to yield a major agreement. For vulnerable nations like Malawi, the deadlock leaves demands for grant-based loss and damage funds and scaled-up adaptation finance unresolved.

Back in Phalombe, Doreen Chasauka has not been following the negotiations at COP31. With her name off the aid register and rain clouds still absent above her fields, she is preparing for another pre-dawn walk to town to sell chitedze, hoping to keep her four children fed through the long months to March.

Edited by Obi Anyadike.

Kenneth Zindondo, Malawian freelance journalist and CNN Academy fellow covering climate, livelihoods, and governance.