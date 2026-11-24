Nyala — Authorities in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, have seized quantities of expired food products during a campaign to inspect markets and shops. The operation aims to protect consumers and prevent the sale of goods that fail to meet health and safety standards.

Nyala Municipality in South Darfur has seized quantities of expired food products during an inspection campaign targeting markets and commercial shops, aimed at protecting consumers and preventing the circulation of goods that do not meet health requirements.

The municipality's media office quoted Huda Hamed, director of health at Nyala Municipality, as saying that the seized products included peanuts, juices, flour, tomato paste, and instant noodles, as well as flavoured soft drinks.

She confirmed that inspection operations would continue to ensure the safety of food products sold in local markets.

The campaign was launched by Musa El Sheikh Taha, secretary-general of the South Darfur state government, who stressed the need to strengthen health inspections of markets and traders and conduct regular campaigns.

He said there would be no tolerance of violations that threatened public health.

The municipality urged residents to check production and expiry dates and ensure that packaging was intact when purchasing food products. It also called on consumers to report goods that fail to meet the required standards.