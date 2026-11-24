El Obeid — An elderly Sheikh has died in unexplained circumstances in El Obeid, North Kordofan, after being detained by a security force at a livestock market three days earlier. His body was subsequently found in the city's morgue. The incident has raised serious concerns over alleged unlawful detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings, while the Kordofan Observatory has reported further cases of arbitrary detention and torture in the city.

Multiple sources have confirmed the death of Sheikh Ali Abdelrahman El Kajjam, a man in his seventies, in the North Kordofan state capital of El Obeid. He died in mysterious circumstances after being detained by a security force at a livestock market north-east of the city three days earlier. His body was subsequently found in the morgue.

Lawyer and human rights defender Osman Saleh told Radio Dabanga that Sheikh Ali Abdelrahman was a tribal leader and livestock trader who had been in good health and had suffered from no illnesses before his detention.

Saleh cited eyewitness accounts saying that a group of uniformed security personnel wearing military clothing and travelling in a pickup truck arrived at the livestock market north-east of El Obeid. They called Sheikh Ali Abdelrahman by name and took him away along with two of his workers.

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"Inside El Obeid, the two workers were ordered out of the vehicle, beaten with rifle butts, and then released, while the sheikh was taken to an unknown destination," he said.

Saleh quoted family sources as saying that relatives began searching for Ali Abdelrahman on the same day he was detained. They approached police stations, military intelligence offices, the security cell, and National Intelligence and Security Service offices, but all denied having him in their custody.

News subsequently spread on Sunday that a body had been found in the morgue. Members of the family identified it as that of Sheikh Ali Abdelrahman El Kajjam. Morgue officials reportedly said that uniformed personnel had brought the body and promised to return to complete the necessary procedures, but never came back.

Legal violations

Lawyer Osman Saleh described the incident as an unlawful abduction, saying that the force responsible had not identified itself, produced an arrest warrant, or taken the sheikh to a police station. He said police stations were the only legally authorised bodies to deal with civilians in matters of arrest and investigation.

He held the state government directly and fully responsible for the security and safety of citizens. He described its failure to know which authority had detained the sheikh as a catastrophe, stressing that it bore full responsibility for his abduction, torture, and death.

Saleh also raised questions about the responsibility of the morgue and hospital, saying that a body should not be accepted from an unidentified party without a report or an order from the public prosecution. Accepting the body under such circumstances, he said, amounted either to negligence or complicity on the part of those responsible for the morgue and hospital.

He concluded that the death had resulted from torture, pointing out that the sheikh had been in good health before his detention and that his death within 48 hours of his abduction indicated that he had been subjected to severe torture.

Saleh called on the authorities to identify those responsible and bring them to trial as quickly as possible. He said the incident had caused widespread fear, alarm, and anxiety among residents of North Kordofan because of the brutal and inhumane way in which the authorities had treated the victim.

Condemnation

The Kordofan Observatory also condemned the death of Ali Abdelrahman El Kajjam, who was detained by a security force at the livestock market in El Obeid on Saturday. His family received news on Sunday that his body had been found in the morgue of El Obeid Hospital, under circumstances that remain unclear.

The observatory called for the immediate disclosure of the circumstances surrounding El Kajjam's detention and the events leading to his death. It demanded a serious and independent investigation to establish the cause of death and hold accountable anyone found to have been involved in, or responsible for, violations against him while he was in custody.

Monitoring and testimonies

In a related development, the observatory said it had documented repeated cases of detentions involving civilians arriving from areas under RSF control. Some were reportedly detained at the entrances to El Obeid and subjected to interrogation and torture in an attempt to extract confessions that they belonged to the Rapid Support Forces.

The observatory said it had received testimonies from three young men who reported being subjected to various forms of torture inside detention centres in El Obeid after arriving from areas of West Kordofan.

According to their accounts, the abuses included beatings with whips and rifle butts, as well as threats to slaughter them, with knives held against their necks after they had been stripped of their clothes. The alleged torture was intended to force them to confess to belonging to the RSF.

The young men said they were released after one of the security personnel recognised them and informed the force holding them that they had no connection with the RSF.

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The testimonies have raised concerns that civilians are being detained and tortured on the basis of suspicion or preconceived assumptions, without verification of their identities or evidence of involvement in military activities.

Warning

The Kordofan Observatory warned of the dangers of continued arbitrary detentions and torture in detention centres, amid the presence of multiple security forces and armed groups operating in the city and the absence of effective oversight and accountability.

It said these practices placed the lives and safety of civilians at risk and opened the door to detentions based on suspicion or personal vendettas.

The observatory stressed that geographical origin, or coming from areas under the control of one of the parties to the war, did not constitute evidence of military affiliation and could not justify depriving anyone of their freedom or subjecting them to torture or ill-treatment.

It emphasised that the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is absolute under international law, and that such practices cannot be justified on grounds of suspicion or security requirements.