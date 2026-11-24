Amsterdam — The World Food Programme (WFP) says the risk of famine remains a major concern in parts of Sudan, with around 19.5 million people facing crisis levels of hunger or worse. A report by the humanitarian working group of the Somoud Alliance attributes the famine to the continuing war, restrictions on aid, displacement, and the destruction of livelihoods, rather than natural causes.

The World Food Programme (WFP) says the risk of famine remains a major concern in parts of Sudan. According to a report seen by Radio Dabanga, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis found that approximately 19.5 million people faced crisis levels of hunger or worse between February and May 2026. This means that households are experiencing severe food shortages or being forced to sell essential possessions and other assets to obtain food.

The European Union has separately highlighted Sudan's enormous humanitarian needs, reporting that 33.7 million people require humanitarian assistance, 19.1 million face acute food insecurity, more than nine million are internally displaced, and 4.4 million are living outside the country.

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Meanwhile, the humanitarian working group of the Somoud Alliance has stressed in a report that famine in Sudan is linked to the continuation of the war rather than natural conditions. Other contributing factors include the obstruction and politicisation of aid, looting, displacement and loss of income, the destruction of farmland, markets, and transport networks, rising food and fuel prices, shortages of agricultural inputs, extreme weather conditions, inadequate international funding, and the spread of disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 37 per cent of health facilities have ceased operating.

The report identifies children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities, displaced people, refugees and returnees, older people, those without an income, farmers and pastoralists, and residents of besieged areas as the groups most severely affected.

Food insecurity indicators and the response funding gap

The Somoud Alliance humanitarian working group's report estimates that approximately 19.5 million people - around 41 per cent of the population - are facing high levels of food insecurity. This includes around five million people in the Emergency phase and 135,000 in the Catastrophe phase of food insecurity. An estimated 825,000 children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition during 2026.

The report points to WHO warnings in October 2026 of an escalating risk of famine in parts of Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan. Many households are receiving only half their food rations because of funding shortages, while aid convoys and humanitarian workers are facing attacks and looting.

The report also highlights funding shortages and administrative obstacles. In February 2026, the United Nations launched a Humanitarian Response Plan worth USD 2.87 billion, but funding remains severely inadequate.

By 31 July 2026, UNICEF had secured only USD 352.2 million of its USD 962.9 million funding requirement, leaving a 63 per cent shortfall. Funding for the health sector had reached just 36 per cent of its USD 325 million requirement.

Visa and work-permit restrictions, harassment of emergency response rooms, and the bombing of aid supplies are also hampering relief efforts.

Impact of famine across Sudan and areas at risk

The report says Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan are experiencing fighting, sieges, displacement, the closure of markets, and the destruction of crops and livestock. Malnutrition and disease are spreading, while shortages of water and medical treatment, together with the isolation of communities, are worsening conditions.

In Khartoum and El Gezira, infrastructure, services, and markets have been damaged, while sources of income have been lost. Returning families face the risk of hunger and unemployment, a shortage of housing, and disruption to the winter agricultural season.

Eastern and central states, particularly Red Sea, Kassala, and Gedaref, are under considerable pressure from displacement. This is driving up prices, placing additional strain on services, and threatening agricultural production because of the rising costs of agricultural inputs and fuel.

Meanwhile, White Nile, Blue Nile, and Sennar are experiencing displacement, declining agricultural production, and increasing pressure on host communities.

According to the reports, famine hotspots include 14 locations and displacement settlements in North Darfur and South Kordofan.

In North Darfur, these include El Tina and its surrounding settlements, Karnoi, Um Baru and its surrounding settlements, El Fasher, and the Tawila displacement settlement.

In South Kordofan, they include El Buram and its surrounding settlements, Delling, Kadugli and its surrounding settlements, and the Um Doreen settlement.

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However, Beleil locality in South Darfur has been removed from the list of areas projected to face famine risk between October and January, owing to expected improvements following the harvest.

Calls for action

The Somoud Alliance has called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, protection for civilians and humanitarian workers, and the opening of safe humanitarian corridors and border crossings under neutral supervision. It has also called for an independent national system to manage humanitarian assistance, with the participation of Sudanese civil society.

The alliance has urged increased funding and support for local initiatives, as well as the provision of food, therapeutic nutrition, water, healthcare, shelter, and agricultural inputs.

It has also called for transparency in data reporting, an end to the use of starvation as a weapon and the weaponisation of humanitarian assistance, and accountability for those responsible for violations.

The report concludes that saving lives depends on urgent international action to end the war, open access routes, and fund the humanitarian response before famine claims more Sudanese lives.