Blue Nile — The Sudanese government has accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing captured Sudanese Armed Forces personnel in the Blue Nile region, describing the killings as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and calling for accountability.

The Sudanese government has accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing prisoners from the Sudanese Armed Forces in the Blue Nile region, describing the alleged killings as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and stressing the need for accountability.

Activists on social media have circulated a photograph of Lieutenant Colonel Osama El Sadig following his capture, alongside other photographs which they claim were taken after his execution. Radio Dabanga has been unable to verify the authenticity of the images. It has also been unable to obtain an immediate response from the RSF spokesperson.

The Tasees Alliance, which includes the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, announced that its forces had taken control of the town of Bao and seven other areas approximately 50 kilometres from Ed Damazin. The Blue Nile regional government, meanwhile, announced that the attacking forces had withdrawn.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement, the Sudanese government said that members of the Sudanese Armed Forces had been killed and executed by the RSF after being captured in the Blue Nile region.

"Killing a prisoner is a grave assault on their right to life and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. It must not go without accountability," the government said.

The statement drew the attention of the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and other international and regional organisations involved in protecting prisoners of war. It highlighted the seriousness of the alleged acts and called for urgent measures to protect those still in captivity and support a serious process of immediate accountability.

The statement further warned that silence over the killing of prisoners and violations of international humanitarian law would encourage the RSF to commit further crimes and put more lives at risk.

It added that violations of the law and the commission of war crimes could not be excused by circumstances, and that the right of victims and their families to truth, redress, and justice must not be dismissed through indifference.

War crime

Yasser Arman, head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - Democratic Revolutionary Current, said that reports and images circulating in the media about the alleged execution of Sudanese Armed Forces prisoners in Blue Nile, including Lieutenant Colonel Osama El Sadig, following their capture, would, if confirmed, constitute a fully-fledged war crime under international humanitarian law.

He added that such an incident would add to the other war crimes committed by both sides.

"The RSF and its allies must explain to the public what happened," he said.

In an article, Arman stressed that issues concerning prisoners of war, detainees, and missing persons held by both sides required broader action and effective civilian networks to highlight their cases. He also called for their release and rejected calls for the killing of prisoners and hate speech.

Arman urged the Sudanese Armed Forces to reconsider their position on a ceasefire. He added: "Even in the absence of a ceasefire, I see no justification for its failure to engage in direct dialogue with civilian forces opposed to the war, both inside and outside Sudan. Nor do I see any justification for the Sudanese Armed Forces failing to put forward a comprehensive and objective position, with clear demands for ending the war."

He also said that developments between Sudan and Ethiopia were damaging the prospects for peaceful coexistence. He called on the African Union and IGAD to open channels of dialogue between the two countries, warning that geopolitical and regional conflicts could erode state sovereignty, threaten the security of citizens and territory, and destabilise borders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Efforts to verify allegations

The Emergency Lawyers group said it was following video footage circulated on 20 November 2026, which allegedly documented the field executions of captured Sudanese Armed Forces personnel by RSF members. The group said it was working to verify the authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding it.

The group said that, if confirmed, the incidents would constitute serious violations of the fundamental protections afforded to prisoners and people who are no longer taking part in hostilities.

International humanitarian law prohibits the killing of prisoners or people who have been rendered hors de combat. Such acts could amount to war crimes warranting criminal accountability.

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF for comment.