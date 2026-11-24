The Diocese of Goma in the Province de L'Eglise Anglicane Du Congo (the Anglican Church of Congo) marked its tenth anniversary on the weekend of 20-22 November. The thanksgiving service (Culte d'action de grâce) took place at Cathédrale Saint Paulin Goma on 22 November, and concluded a week of celebratory activities.

As a relatively young diocese, the Anglican Diocese of Goma was formally founded on 20 November 2016 out of three archdeaconries in Bukavu. Anglican roots in the region date back over a century to early missionary work by the Ugandan evangelist Apollo Kivebulaya from around 1896.

When the diocese began, it was served by the Rt Revd Bishop Désiré Mukanirwa Kadhoro. He was known for a strong vision focused on peace-building, evangelism and supporting marginalised communities in a region heavily impacted by long-standing conflict.

Following his untimely death in 2020, aged just 50, an interim leadership arrangement saw the Revd Martin Gordon from the Church Mission Society serving as Vicar General from October 2020. He then went on to be consecrated and installed as the second Bishop of Goma on 23 April 2023.

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Challenges for the Diocese of Goma

The diocese covers a massive, conflict-affected territory in eastern DRC, twice the size of Belgium, with an estimated population of 4 million people. Since it began, the Diocese has grown through portable Bible schools, church-planting initiatives and social outreach.

The Diocese exists in a context of severe regional instability--including the active volcanic threat of Mount Nyiragongo, which last erupted in 2021, as well as displacement resulting from rebel activities. In February 2025, Bishop Martin worked alongside church leaders, women's and youth groups and business networks in response to the fall of Goma to M23 rebels. They launched the Goma Call for Peace, which called for an immediate, unconditional stop to the fighting, respect for existing ceasefire agreements and humanitarian protection.

Speaking about the challenges the region has faced, Bishop Martin shares, 'In the last 10 years, the diocese has faced two Ebola epidemics, Mpox (also known as Monkey Pox) and COVID. Border closures, the influx and then departure of 700,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) into the city, shifting front lines, spiralling food prices and the closure of the banks and the airport are the backdrop to life and ministry. But the diocese can testify to the goodness and faithfulness of God.

'The diocese has grown from 6,000 to 14,000 believers, and planted nearly 30 churches. Clergy numbers have increased from 38 to 66 and they have trained over 100 theology students in two theological colleges, as well as starting their own university. They have 100 schools, although many are in a state of disrepair and some are not open due to the conflict. The diocese has been at the forefront of ecumenical peace-building, reconciliation and trauma-healing, a ministry that Bishop Martin describes as 'trusting that God's grace is sufficient for the needs of the day'.

Celebrating a decade of growth and faithful witness

After a week of events including school football matches, debates, the inauguration of two new schools and a celebration with several of the partners of the diocese, the 10th anniversary celebrations concluded on Sunday 22 November with a service at St Paul's Cathedral in Goma. Bishop Martin said that 'All serving and retired clergy from across the diocese and all believers from the city of Goma' were invited and the Bishop of Bukavu was a guest of honour.

Left to right: The Revd Sadiki Jules (Coordinator of Development in the Diocese of Goma), the Rt Revd Martin Gordon, Bishop of Goma, the Rt Revd Sylvestre Bahati Balisusane, Bishop of Bukavu and the Revd Adolphe Bahati (Secretary of Goma Diocese) celebrate the 10th anniversary of Goma.

The anniversary drew inspiration from the Bible verse of 1 Samuel 7:12, which includes the words 'thus far the Lord has helped us'. Bishop Martin explains it was selected ' in recognition that although the diocese was born in conflict, with a very difficult first few years, including the untimely death from COVID of the first bishop... we have come through many storms and that God has never abandoned us'.

During the service, honours were paid to two retiring clergy and music was performed by choirs from various Goma parishes. The service concluded with testimonies from the Bishop of Bukavu and representatives from the Boys' and Girls' Brigade, Walikale (an archdeaconry in the forest) and from recent church plants in some of the areas that saw the most fighting.

The Rt Revd Sylvestre Bahati Balisusane, Bishop of Bukavu, speaking at the celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the neighbouring diocese, Goma, in DRC

Bishop Martin also presented a new vision to guide the church going forward from 2027 and beyond: 'A Holy, Awakened People, Sent on a Mission of Service', inspired by Joshua 3:5. A representative from the diocese shared that 'This new spiritual direction makes 2027 a year of calling God's people to consecration, repentance, spiritual awakening and commitment to missionary service.'

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Looking to the future

Bishop Martin says, 'We continue to pray for peace and ask for the global church to join us. The previous president, Kabila, has just taken control of the rebel movement in the east, so taking up arms against the government of Kinshasa. The peace talks seem to have stalled. Both sides still seem to believe in a military victory.

'We continue with our vision to grow and plant 50 churches in 5 years. We've managed 30 in 4 years and so are well on the way. We long to be a church that transforms individuals and communities, at the heart of every village.'

Bishop Martin expresses gratitude for the prayers and solidarity the diocese has experienced from the wider Anglican Communion, saying: 'The connection with the global church is immensely powerful, especially when times are hard. It is a reminder that we are not forgotten.'

More information

See a recent video of the Ven Shanwami Kinyabwito John, the first Archdeacon of Goma Diocese, reflecting on the history of the diocese and speaking about the 10-year anniversary.

See recent updates from the bishop of Goma and a short video explaining some of the anniversary activities.

Read the Goma Call for Peace from the Bishop of Goma in January 2025.