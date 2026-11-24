Ben Malunga Phiri has used a relief distribution exercise in Thyolo to renew his call for Malawians to abandon what he described as an "obsession" with maize, warning that climate change is making the country's staple crop increasingly vulnerable.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development made the remarks on Saturday as the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) distributed relief items to 142 households affected by stormy rains and hailstorms in the area of Senior Chief Nchiramwera.

While welcoming the emergency assistance, Phiri said the destruction caused by the recent storms should serve as a wake-up call for communities to rethink their farming practices and embrace crops better suited to changing weather conditions.

"We must change our mindset. This obsession with maize needs to end because climate change is affecting us significantly," said Phiri.

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The Thyolo Central legislator urged farmers to diversify into climate-resilient crops such as bananas, potatoes, millet and sorghum, arguing that overreliance on maize was exposing households to food shortages whenever disasters strike.

His remarks came as scores of families continued to count their losses after stormy rains and hailstorms damaged homes and livelihoods across parts of the district.

Phiri also hailed government's swift response to the disaster, thanking President Arthur Peter Mutharika and DoDMA for moving quickly to assist affected families.

"The beneficiaries were desperate for help, and this assistance has come at the right time," he said.

The relief package included food items such as rice and cooking oil, alongside non-food items including tarpaulins and washing soap.

DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Moleni said the department had been responding to weather-related disasters since the first reports emerged and remained committed to ensuring affected communities received timely support.

He said similar interventions had already been carried out in Lilongwe, Ntcheu and Machinga.

Moleni also urged communities to take preventative measures by planting trees, particularly fruit trees, and paying close attention to weather forecasts and early warning messages.

Meanwhile, Thyolo District Commissioner Noel Dakamau said some families had been left homeless after strong winds and hailstorms destroyed their houses.

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"Some people have lost their entire houses and have nowhere to stay. They are living in very difficult conditions," said Dakamau.

One beneficiary, Evalister from Ndrama Village under Senior Chief Nchiramwera, said the assistance had brought relief to families already struggling with hunger before the disaster struck.

"We have received this assistance with both hands, and we sincerely thank government for remembering us," she said.

The storms, which hit the district on November 17, affected 189 households across the areas of Traditional Authorities Nchiramwera, Kamoto and Mbawera, leaving many families in urgent need of support and rebuilding assistance.