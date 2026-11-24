President Bola Tinubu has recalled his disappointment over the failure of some members of the Igbo community to support his presidential ambition in the 2023 election.

He urged them to reciprocate his administration's efforts by voting for him in 2027.

The President made the appeal while addressing Igbo leaders, businessmen, traders, market women, youths and other stakeholders resident in Lagos State at a town hall meeting held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, Iganmu.

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In an unusually direct political appeal, Tinubu told the gathering that although he was initially unhappy with their voting choices in the last presidential election, the disagreement had been resolved and they should now support his re-election bid.

"Some of you didn't vote for me for 2023, I vex woo, we don settle, get your PVC, you will vote this time. Come January 16, you get your PVC, you come vote. Agreement na agreement woo, na Bola Tinubu be APC woo. You do for me, I do for you," he said.

Tinubu's remark is particularly significant given the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Lagos.

He suffered an unprecedented defeat to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, despite his long-standing political influence in the state.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu, who secured 572,606 votes, winning by 9,848 votes in a state that had remained the political stronghold of the APC and its predecessors for years.

The result was particularly remarkable for Tinubu who governed Lagos between 1999 and 2007 and had maintained considerable influence over its political structure long after leaving office.

The 2023 contest also witnessed an unusual mobilisation of voters under the Obidient Movement.

The movement drew substantial support from young people, urban voters and sections of the Igbo community, many of whom saw Obi's candidacy as an opportunity for greater political inclusion.

The large Igbo population in Lagos, particularly its concentration in commercial centres and trading communities, was widely identified as a significant factor in Obi's performance.

Dele Momodu, journalist and public commenatator, had attributed Obi's victory in the state partly to the "preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos".

He argued that the community's numerical strength contributed to the Labour Party's ability to challenge the APC's established political dominance.

However, Obi's support extended beyond the Igbo electorate, drawing voters from different ethnic, religious and generational backgrounds.

The presidential contest also exposed deep ethnic and political divisions in Lagos.

Tensions rose between sections of the Yoruba and Igbo communities during the election period and ahead of the subsequent governorship election.

Against this background, Tinubu's latest engagement with Igbo stakeholders represents a renewed effort to build bridges with a community whose electoral support became particularly consequential in the 2023 contest.

Describing the Igbo as his brothers and sisters, the President said their contributions remained indispensable to Lagos and the Nigerian economy.

He assured them that his administration was committed to working with every section of the country.

"I am here to listen to you. I am here to work with you. Igbos are my brothers and sisters," he said.

He maintained that neither Lagos nor Nigeria could function effectively without the contributions of the Igbo people.

He added that his government had been working for all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

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The President also appealed for national unity and urged the community not to allow divisive interests to undermine relationships among Nigerians.

"Let's see ourselves as one people living in the same house geographically called Nigeria," he said.

The meeting was organised under the auspices of the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiative and spearheaded by the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Uzoka-Anite said the engagement offered an opportunity for the Igbo community to interact directly with the President and discuss issues affecting its members.

She said Ndigbo had been left out of important national conversations for too long.

The gathering attracted Igbo community leaders and residents, with some participants displaying placards bearing inscriptions such as "Ndigbo For Tinubu 2027" and "Igbo Lagos Love Tinubu".