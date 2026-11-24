Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi has called for stronger legal protections for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) warning perpetrators that their social status or victims' silence would not shield them from prosecution.

Speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Gezi said Parliament was committed to closing legal loopholes, strengthening victim support services and ensuring state institutions were held accountable for their handling of abuse cases.

She said behind every reported case of gender-based violence was an individual whose fundamental rights had been violated, calling for a coordinated response to protect women and girls.

"Every statistic in the fight against gender-based violence represents a mother, a daughter or a sister whose fundamental rights have been violated," Gezi said.

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She added that Parliament was committed to strengthening the legal framework and ensuring survivors received the necessary support and protection.

"As parliamentarians, we are committed to closing legal loopholes, strengthening victim support services and holding every state institution accountable for how it treats survivors," she said.

Gezi warned perpetrators that they would face the full force of the law regardless of their social standing or attempts to conceal abuse.

"Perpetrators must know that neither status nor silence will shield them from the full wrath of the law," she said.

The Deputy Speaker also called for collective action involving communities, institutions and individuals, saying the fight against gender-based violence could not be left to Government alone.

"Ending gender-based violence is everyone's responsibility. Hence, as a people, let us speak with one voice against abuse and unite to build a Zimbabwe where safety and justice are guaranteed for all," Gezi said.

She called for the need to address delays in the justice delivery system, warning that prolonged legal processes could deny survivors the justice they deserve.

"Remember, justice delayed is justice denied. Let's end impunity now," she said.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign provides a platform for raising awareness about gender-based violence advocating stronger protection mechanisms and mobilising communities to challenge abuse.