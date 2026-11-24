Government has announced plans to compel mining companies, government institutions and large entities to source at least 15 percent of their required inputs locally from January 2027 in a move aimed at strengthening domestic industries and boosting economic activity.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda announced the policy at the 2026 Mining Media Awards held on Friday where he also called for stronger relations between the media and the mining industry.

Soda said the new local procurement requirement would take effect on January 1, 2027 where local capacity exists with the policy framework expected to be in place by March 31 next year.

He said the media had an important role in improving public understanding of Zimbabwe's mining sector, investment opportunities and contribution to national development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking under the theme, "Build, Protect, Sustain Media Relations in the Digital Age," Soda urged journalists to maintain accuracy, fairness and professional integrity amid growing concerns over misinformation and the use of artificial intelligence in news production.

"The speed of publication must never take precedence over accuracy and verification," he said.

The minister called for media-industry relations founded on trust, transparency and accountability, emphasising the importance of responsible reporting in shaping public perceptions of the mining sector.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Engineer Caleb Makwiranzou called for greater investment in specialist mining journalism arguing that the sector's technical nature requires reporters with a deeper understanding of its operations.

"Mining is a complex industry which involves geology, engineering, finance, environmental issues, technology, and international commodity markets," he said.

Makwiranzou said informed reporting was essential to ensuring that developments in the sector were accurately communicated to the public.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to supporting the country's mining industry through investment, skills transfer, mineral beneficiation and community-focused initiatives.

He described mining as a central pillar of Zimbabwe's economic development and its ambitions under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2.

"Zimbabwe's mining sector is a solid pillar of Zimbabwe's economy and a key driver in realising Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2," Ambassador Ding said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged journalists to uphold professional standards and ensure balanced and accurate coverage of mining cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

The 2026 Mining Media Awards recognise outstanding journalism covering the mining industry while encouraging responsible reporting and stronger collaboration between media practitioners and industry stakeholders.