Abuja — A Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Filling Station, operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been slammed with a N310 million suit for allegedly harassing, intimidating, immobilising the vehicle of one its clients.

The suit filed by an Abuja resident, Dr. Kenenna Obiatuegwu, has KUFHAND Integrated Services Ltd, Mr. Chukwuma Anyameluhor, and Mrs. Ngozi, trading under the name of NGOBEST COBED AUTOCARE, as first, second, and third defendants, respectively.

While the claimant in the suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/5111/2026 and filed November 5, is demanding the sum of N300 million as general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages, he is also asking the court for another sum of N10 million, being legal and incidental expenses already incurred in consequence of the incident.

Among reliefs sought are a declaration that the defendants' refusal to release his vehicle and their acts of detaining, jacking, immobilising or otherwise interfering with his vehicle over alleged non-reflection of the initial payment for services were unlawful.

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He stated, "A declaration that the conduct of the defendants in summoning persons to intimidate the claimant, publicly accusing him of being a thief, 419 and Yahoo boy, and threatening to disgrace him on social media was unlawful and wrongful.

"A declaration that the words published by the 3rd defendant concerning the claimant were defamatory and injurious to his reputation."

In a 29-paragraph statement of claim, Obiatuegwu averred that he was traumatised and felt a deep sense of danger when the defendants temporarily detained him and his vehicle on the grounds that they did not see the bank transfer payment he made for their services.

He said he took his vehicle to the premises of the first defendant on October 3, 2026, for servicing and necessary attention.

Obiatuegwu disclosed that he was initially billed N54,000 but after he queried the amount it came to N48,000, which he subsequently transferred to a designated account supplied by the third defendant.

He said problem started when the third defendant alleged that the money had not reflected in the account she supplied, maintaining that she had not received payment.

The claimant added that the third defendant, rather than exercise patience or verify the transaction, became hostile and confrontational.

Obiatuegwu averred, "The third defendant publicly referred to the claimant as a 'thief', '419' and 'Yahoo boy', and made other disparaging allegations suggesting that he was dishonest and fraudulent. The third defendant further alleged, in the presence and hearing of other persons, that the claimant had borrowed the vehicle and was using it to deceive women.

"The claimant avers that the said allegations were false, malicious, baseless and calculated to portray him as a criminal, fraudster and dishonest person before members of the public. The said words were spoken in the presence and hearing of other persons at the Ist defendant's premises and were understood by those persons as referring to the claimant."

He added that the accusations exposed him to public ridicule, humiliation, embarrassment and injury to his reputation and dignity, because the third defendant also summoned and/or called upon persons around the premises in an apparent attempt to deal with, intimidate, harass and prevent the claimant from leaving the premises.

The claimant further stated that the conduct of the third defendant and her colleague created a hostile and threatening atmosphere, causing him reasonably to apprehend that he could be physically assaulted or otherwise harmed.

The claimant averred that instead of resolving the payment issue peacefully, the third defendant recorded him on video and threatened that she was a social media influencer who would disgrace him on social media, thereby subjecting him to further intimidation and embarrassment, particularly as the threat was made in the presence of other persons.

According to the suit, "The claimant avers that the Defendants, acting through their representatives and personnel, caused or directed the vehicle to be jacked or raised and withheld it against his will.

"The claimant was consequently prevented from taking, possession of and driving away his vehicle notwithstanding his repeated requests for its release."

Obiatuegwu said at this stage, despite confirming from his bank that payment had been made, decided to make another transfer.

He stated, "Faced with the hostile atmosphere, the presence of persons summoned to the scene, the reasonable fear of physical harm and the continued withholding of his vehicle, the claimant was compelled to make a second payment of N48,00000.

"The claimant avers that the second payment was not voluntary but was made under considerable pressure and duress, solely to secure the release of his vehicle, avoid physical confrontation and leave the premises safely.

"Upon making the second payment, the claimant's vehicle was released to him. The claimant avers that the defendants' conduct amounted to unlawful self-help, intimidation, wrongful interference with his property and an unjustified deprivation of his right to the peaceful use and enjoyment of his vehicle.

"Subsequently, the defendants or their representatives contacted the claimant and requested his bank account details for the purposes of refunding the initial N48,000.00 payment. The claimant averred that the subsequent request for his account details confirms that the defendants had become aware of, or had verified, the initial payment which they had earlier denied receiving."

The claimant submitted that by reason of the defendants' conduct, he had suffered humiliation, embarrassment, intimidation, distress, inconveniences, injury to his reputation and loss of dignity, in addition to the unlawful interference with his vehicle and the financial consequences of the incident.

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He stated that the conduct of the defendants was oppressive, high-handed, and aggravated by the public accusations, the mobilisation of persons against him, the threat of social-media exposure, the interference with his vehicle and the circumstances in which he was compelled to make a second payment.

While asking the court to declare the conduct of the defendants as unlawful he prayed for an order directing the defendants to refund the sum of N48,000.00 being the initial payment.

Other reliefs sought included, "An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, privies or anyone acting on their behalf from publishing, circulating or causing to be circulated any video, recording or statement concerning the claimant in a manner that is defamatory, derogatory or calculated to injure his reputation.

"The sum of N300 million as general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages for defamation, unlawful detention and interference with the Claimant's vehicle, intimidation, humiliation, embarrassment, distress, injury to reputation and the oppressive and high-handed conduct of the defendants.

"The sum of N10 million being legal and incidental expenses already incurred by the claimant in consequence of the incident, subject to the assessment of this Honourable Court."