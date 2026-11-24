Addis Abeba — When Somalia's Federal Government ordered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to leave Mogadishu within 72 hours on 19 November 2026 and recalled its envoy from Abu Dhabi, the move brought an already strained relationship to a boiling point. Over the past decade, ties between the two countries have swung repeatedly from close cooperation to deep suspicion, open confrontation, and fragile reconciliation. Yet the rupture of November 2026 is no routine diplomatic spat. It is the cumulative outcome of years of unresolved disputes over strategic seaports, security patronage, federal authority, regional administrations, and intensifying geopolitical competition across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

Announcing the expulsion, Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi of committing what he termed an open invasion of Somali sovereignty, as documented in Reuters' reporting on Somalia's expulsion of the UAE ambassador. Alongside the recall of Somalia's ambassador from Abu Dhabi, the diplomatic fallout reverberated immediately across regional and international dispatches, including Garowe Online's report on the 72-hour expulsion order, Middle East Eye's coverage of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's televised address, and Middle East Monitor's account of Anadolu Agency's reporting.

The immediate trigger followed sharp accusations from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that the UAE had channeled economic and political backing to regional administrations in ways that undermine federal authority in Mogadishu. Abu Dhabi, for its part, has consistently rejected allegations of meddling in Somalia's domestic affairs. Beneath the diplomatic rhetoric lies a fundamental structural dilemma: whether an external power can maintain parallel commercial, security, and political arrangements with rival centres of authority inside a fragile federal state without fracturing national institutions and prolonging domestic political instability. Simultaneously, the crisis poses a critical question for Somalia's political class: has the country's unstable federal structure created an opportunity for external influence, or have successive administrations in Mogadishu failed to establish a cohesive national framework for managing foreign partnerships? In truth, both dynamics are at work.

Historical Foundations: Humanitarian solidarity, strategic engagement

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Long before the current breakdown, relations between Somalia and the UAE rested on centuries of commercial, cultural, religious, and human exchange linking Somali coastal towns with the Arabian Peninsula. During Somalia's prolonged state collapse and recurring humanitarian emergencies, Abu Dhabi emerged as a visible donor, providing relief supplies, medical aid, development projects, infrastructure support, and security assistance, alongside formal accords recorded in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs' register of bilateral agreements.

Following the formation of Somalia's Federal Government in 2012, bilateral ties expanded rapidly. From Abu Dhabi's vantage point, Somalia's coastline along the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, and the southern approaches to the Red Sea carried immense strategic weight. Emirati engagement was never purely philanthropic; it formed part of a wider regional doctrine aimed at securing maritime trade corridors, developing port terminals, expanding logistics networks, and cultivating political allies across the Horn of Africa. While humanitarian relief, infrastructure investment, and security aid can serve genuine mutual interests, those instruments inevitably grow contentious once they intersect with domestic power struggles in a divided polity.

The rupture is no routine diplomatic spat ......"

A defining milestone came in November 2014, when Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi signed a military cooperation memorandum under which the UAE trained Somali troops, built training facilities, and underwrote salaries and equipment. According to the Washington Institute's assessment of Emirati military involvement in Somalia, the program trained thousands of personnel, paid monthly stipends for 2,407 soldiers, and supplied armored vehicles and logistical support. For a national army hampered by scarce resources, fractured command lines, and a relentless insurgency by al-Shabaab, that backing was substantial. Yet even at the height of cooperation, friction simmered beneath the surface over chain-of-command authority, financial transparency, and Abu Dhabi's growing appetite for direct engagement with regional authorities outside Mogadishu's oversight.

2017-2018: Gulf rivalries deepen Somalia's political divisions

The first severe fracture occurred during the 2017 Gulf diplomatic crisis, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar. Caught between rival Gulf blocs, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed--widely known as Farmaajo--opted for official neutrality rather than aligning Mogadishu with the Emirati-led coalition. Abu Dhabi viewed that posture as a political rebuff, particularly given its prior security and financial commitments in Somalia, while Qatar and Türkiye deepened their influence inside the federal capital.

In response, the UAE accelerated its outreach to Somalia's federal member states and rival political figures. As documented in the International Crisis Group's 2018 report on Somalia and the Gulf crisis, competition among the UAE, Qatar, and Türkiye increasingly mapped onto Somalia's internal fault lines, sharpening friction between Mogadishu, regional capitals, and Somaliland. Rather than channeling assistance through a coordinated national framework, external actors began treating Somalia's subnational divisions as avenues of political leverage.

In April 2018, tensions escalated when Somali security forces intercepted an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport and confiscated approximately $9.6 million in cash. Somali officials announced an investigation into the origin and purpose of the funds, while Abu Dhabi condemned the seizure as an unlawful confiscation of money intended to pay Somali soldiers under the 2014 military agreement, a position set out in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official statement on the airport seizure.

Crucial documentary context emerged later that year in the United Nations Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group's 2018 report. Alongside recording the UAE's explanation of the funds, the UN panel detailed discussions involving Emirati diplomatic personnel and Somali political and security actors, including a meeting in Nairobi where participants explored uniting federal member state leaders, parliamentarians, and military commanders to weaken the Federal Government, including through financial inducements. While those findings in a UN report do not mean every Emirati initiative in Somalia was driven by political subversion, they demonstrate why concerns over opaque financing and parallel patronage could not be brushed aside as mere diplomatic posturing. Within days of the airport seizure, the UAE shut down its Mogadishu training mission and withdrew its personnel. As Al Jazeera's report on Somalia disbanding the UAE military training program showed, a security partnership built without political trust can collapse almost overnight.

Ports: Commercial assets or instruments of geopolitical power?

Nowhere is the entanglement of commerce and geopolitics clearer than along Somalia's coastline. Stretching from the Gulf of Aden down the Indian Ocean seaboard, Somalia commands maritime approaches vital to global shipping linking the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and East Africa. For a trade-and-logistics power like the UAE, Somali ports represent both lucrative commercial gateways and strategic footholds, with Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo standing at the center of Emirati ambitions.

Berbera has long been the most politically explosive of these ventures. In 2016, Dubai-based port operator DP World signed a 30-year concession valued at roughly $442 million with authorities in Somaliland to modernize and manage Berbera Port. Economically, the project promised deeper berths, expanded cargo capacity, and stronger regional trade corridors. Politically, however, it struck at the heart of Somalia's sovereignty dispute. Mogadishu insisted that Somaliland--recognized internationally as part of the Somali Republic--lacked legal authority to sign binding international infrastructure treaties without federal approval, whereas Hargeisa maintained that its de facto administration entitled it to conclude commercial contracts independently. The 2017 UN Monitoring Group report on Somalia scrutinized the Berbera concession and its ownership structure, underscoring that the dispute was never merely commercial; it was a constitutional struggle over territorial integrity and treaty-making power.

Further east along the Gulf of Aden, Bosaso gave the UAE a second maritime anchor in Puntland. Emirati commercial and security engagement in Puntland strengthened ties with Garowe, bringing infrastructure promises and trade links for the regional administration while expanding Abu Dhabi's coastal footprint. Yet, as in Berbera, striking direct arrangements with a federal member state in the absence of an agreed national policy bred chronic suspicion in Mogadishu. In the far south, Kismayo--the commercial hub of Jubaland near the Kenyan border--added a third strategic dimension, where Emirati security cooperation and political relationships with regional leaders raised persistent questions over whether external engagement was reinforcing national recovery or entrenching autonomous power centers. Somalia urgently needs foreign capital and modern ports, but sustainable investment requires a transparent national legal framework rather than piecemeal regional bargains.

2022-2024: Reconciliation, return of strategic cooperation

The return of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to office in May 2022 inaugurated a deliberate thaw between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi. Moving swiftly to mend fences, both capitals reopened diplomatic channels, revived security cooperation, and resumed financial and humanitarian flows. By February 2023, Somalia's cabinet had approved a renewed security and military cooperation agreement with the UAE, signaling a willingness on both sides to put the 2018 rupture behind them.

A month later, in March 2023, the UAE joined Somalia, Türkiye, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United States in a coordinated diplomatic communique backing Somalia's counterterrorism campaign and state-building agenda. As reflected in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs' 7 March 2023 joint statement on Somalia's security and development, Abu Dhabi appeared reintegrated into a multilateral consensus supporting federal institutions. For Mogadishu, the rapprochement brought badly needed security and fiscal relief amid major offensives against al-Shabaab; for Abu Dhabi, it restored formal standing in the Somalia capital.

A sovereign state cannot endure if its own political elites compete for foreign sponsorship rather than forging a unified national posture."

Even so, diplomatic warmth merely papered over unresolved structural contradictions. The Berbera concession remained intact, Puntland and Jubaland continued pursuing autonomous external relationships, and Somalia's constitutional debate over the division of powers between Mogadishu and the regions remained deadlocked. Rather than dismantling the triggers of the 2018 crisis, the 2022-2024 reset only suspended them.

2025-2026: Somaliland, Israel and push for diplomatic recognition

Those dormant fault lines erupted anew in late 2025 when geopolitical shifts across the Red Sea transformed the regional landscape. Even prior to December 2025, Somaliland's decades-long campaign for international recognition had intersected increasingly with Emirati commercial diplomacy, with Semafor reporting in October 2025 on how Dubai's port giant DP World was actively pushing Somaliland's case for recognition in international capitals. On 26 December 2025, Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state, becoming the first country to do so since Hargeisa declared unilateral independence in 1991. The move triggered immediate diplomatic pushback from Mogadishu and drew sharp regional condemnation.

During an emergency session on 29 December 2025, the United Nations Security Council briefing on Israel's recognition of Somaliland captured widespread international alarm over threats to Somalia's territorial integrity, a reaction further detailed in Associated Press reporting on the regional security implications of Israel's recognition. In parallel, the Arab League's extraordinary session communiqué circulated as UN document A/80/588 rejected Israel's decision and reaffirmed Arab backing for Somalia's unity.

For Somalia's leadership, the recognition crisis immediately cast a harsh spotlight on Abu Dhabi's dual posture. Although the UAE joined the Arab League communiqué opposing Israel's move, subsequent reporting raised acute suspicions in Mogadishu that Emirati diplomacy was quietly working in the opposite direction. By May 2026, diplomatic and intelligence sources cited in Somalia Today's report on UAE lobbying for Somaliland recognition and Somali Guardian's coverage of Emirati diplomatic outreach alleged that Abu Dhabi was lobbying Eswatini, Argentina, Zambia, and the Dominican Republic to follow Israel's lead in recognizing Hargeisa. Analytical discipline requires separating established facts from contested diplomatic intelligence: while Emirati commercial investment in Berbera is well documented, allegations that Abu Dhabi orchestrated Israel's recognition or lobbied third countries remain disputed claims rather than proven fact. Even so, as The New Arab observed in assessing whether the UAE might follow Israel's footsteps, the perception in Mogadishu hardened dramatically, linking foreign port concessions and quiet diplomatic lobbying along the northern coast to an existential threat against Somalia's sovereignty.

Concerns deepened further over the military implications of Red Sea alignments. An assessment by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on potential basing in Somaliland explored whether diplomatic recognition could pave the way for Israeli military access near Berbera. Yet subsequent developments underscored the need for caution against premature claims of an operational base: in June 2026, Somaliland's defense minister denied that Israel maintained a military installation or was negotiating to build one, acknowledging only military and police training cooperation, according to Reuters' reporting on Somaliland's denial of Israeli base talks. Nonetheless, the convergence of port infrastructure, recognition diplomacy, and potential military access along the Gulf of Aden placed Mogadishu on high alert.

Yemen's conflict adds new tensions to Somalia-UAE relations

Compounding tensions over Somaliland was spillover from the conflict in Yemen. In early January 2026, reports surfaced alleging that the UAE had facilitated the transit of Yemeni southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi through Somaliland territory without Mogadishu's knowledge or consent. Somalia authorities launched an investigation into whether national airspace and territory had been used for an unauthorized regional operation, a flashpoint chronicled in Al Jazeera's report on Somalia cancelling all agreements with the UAE.

Given Abu Dhabi's deep ties to southern Yemeni factions and widening strategic divergence between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen's political trajectory, the episode struck a raw nerve in Mogadishu. For the Federal Government, the core grievance was not which Yemeni faction Abu Dhabi favored, but whether foreign powers could treat Somalia's skies and ports as transit corridors without federal authorization.

January 2026: Mogadishu annuls all agreements with UAE

On 12 January 2026, Somalia's Council of Ministers responded with a sweeping decree annulling all bilateral agreements with the UAE. The decision encompassed port concessions, institutional partnerships, and defense and security cooperation across the country, explicitly targeting arrangements tied to Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo. In issuing the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official announcement terminating all agreements with the UAE, Mogadishu declared that the measures were essential to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.

Yet the January decree also exposed the limits of Mogadishu's practical reach. Within hours, authorities in Puntland, Jubaland, and Somaliland rejected the Federal Government's authority to nullify contracts operating in their jurisdictions, insisting their commercial and security ties with the UAE remained valid. As reported in Reuters' account of Somalia ending port deals and security cooperation with the UAE, the standoff laid bare a central paradox of Somali statehood: while the constitution vests foreign affairs and national defense in the Federal Government, Mogadishu lacked the administrative and political consensus needed to enforce its writ across every coastal enclave.

November 2026: From diplomatic disagreement to unprecedented confrontation

Rather than cooling tensions, the months after January hardened positions on both sides until events spiraled into open diplomatic rupture in mid-November 2026. On 17 November, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud publicly accused the UAE of meddling in Somalia's domestic politics, supporting Israel's recognition of Somaliland, and backing security and political structures outside federal command. Emirati presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash fired back, questioning whether Somalia's leadership was subordinating national stability to short-term political calculations, a sharp public exchange detailed in Middle East Monitor's report on the diplomatic war of words and Business Insider Africa's coverage of the escalating dispute. On 18 November, Somalia's Foreign Ministry issued another warning against foreign interference, maintaining that international engagement with Somalia must respect the Federal Government's constitutional responsibilities.

On 19 November, the Federal Government took the extraordinary step of ordering the UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalling Somalia's envoy from Abu Dhabi. According to Reuters' coverage of the diplomatic expulsion and the Associated Press dispatch on the ambassador's expulsion, Somalia officials framed the move as a response to sustained interference in Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubaland. While the expulsion order itself is an indisputable diplomatic fact, the broader allegations of covert destabilization, third-country recognition lobbying, and sovereignty violations remain contested claims requiring independent verification. Combined with the January annulment of treaties and airspace restrictions on Emirati military and cargo flights, however, the expulsion leaves bilateral relations at their lowest ebb in modern history.

The Bigger Picture: Why Somalia matters to the UAE

To grasp why Abu Dhabi has invested so heavily--and risked so much diplomatic friction--in Somalia, one must view the Horn of Africa through the wider lens of Red Sea geopolitics. Over the past decade, the UAE has built an interconnected network of ports, logistics hubs, and security partnerships stretching from the Arabian Peninsula across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into East Africa, a strategic environment examined in SIPRI's study on the geopolitics of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.

Sitting adjacent to one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints, Somalia's long coastline and proximity to Yemen and the Gulf of Aden make it indispensable to any power seeking to shape maritime trade, supply chains, and regional security. For Abu Dhabi, Somalia has never been merely an aid recipient; it is a strategic theater tied directly to Emirati commercial and security interests. Pursuing national interests abroad is standard statecraft, and Somalia stands to gain from legitimate trade and security assistance. Friction becomes inevitable, however, when external strategy bypasses central state institutions, turning commercial and security partnerships into sources of domestic political fragmentation.

Somalia's Internal Divisions: Foreign interference or failure of federalism?

Scrutinizing Emirati policy does not absolve Somalia's political class of its own share of responsibility. External influence rarely gains traction in a vacuum; it thrives where domestic institutions are divided and rules of governance remain contested. Nearly a decade and a half after adopting federalism, Somalia still lacks a settled constitutional compact defining the precise boundaries between federal authority and regional autonomy on foreign treaties, natural resources, revenue sharing, and security command.

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Somalia's vulnerability to external influence is inseparable from its internal political divisions."

Nor is the UAE the sole external actor navigating these divisions. Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, China, the United States, and European partners all pursue distinct security, commercial, and diplomatic agendas in Somalia. When Somali leaders--whether in Mogadishu, regional capitals, or opposition ranks--treat foreign capitals as patrons to bolster their domestic leverage against local rivals, the country risks degenerating into an auction house for external influence. A sovereign state cannot endure if its own political elites compete for foreign sponsorship rather than forging a unified national posture.

Somalia's path from diplomatic confrontation to strategic sovereignty

Defending national sovereignty requires more than fiery speeches or abrupt diplomatic expulsions; it demands durable institutions, clear laws, and disciplined statecraft. To move from reactive confrontation toward genuine strategic sovereignty, Somalia's leadership must pursue six interconnected reforms in tandem.

First, Parliament and the executive should enact a binding national foreign investment and strategic infrastructure framework requiring that all agreements involving seaports, airports, military facilities, telecommunications, and natural resources undergo federal constitutional review, legislative oversight, and structured consultation with federal member states. Second, federal and regional leaders must finally resolve the constitutional ambiguities surrounding treaty-making powers, revenue sharing, and security command so that regional administrations are neither sidelined nor empowered to conduct parallel foreign policies. Third, Mogadishu should commission an independent legal, financial, and security audit of all terminated UAE contracts to clarify existing liabilities, protect legitimate commercial operations, and insulate the state from costly international arbitration.

Fourth, the government must accelerate a sustainable domestic and multilateral security financing plan so that military readiness is never hostage to the shifting political moods of a single foreign patron. Fifth, once clear sovereign red lines are established, Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi should leave room for quiet, third-party mediation--potentially through the African Union or the Arab League--aimed at restoring predictable diplomatic channels grounded in mutual respect and non-interference. Finally, Somalia must anchor its diplomacy in disciplined non-alignment, maintaining balanced, transparent partnerships with Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, the United States, and the European Union without trading dependence on one external power for subservience to another.

Conclusion: Somalia needs partners, not competing centers of power

The arc of Somalia-UAE relations offers a sobering lesson on the delicate balance between foreign partnership and national sovereignty in a recovering state. Abu Dhabi's past humanitarian relief, military training, and port investments made tangible contributions to Somalia's post-war recovery, and those realities a not be erased by the anger of the moment. Equally, however, past generosity and commercial ambition cannot shield any foreign partner from accountability when its engagement bypasses national institutions and deepens internal political fractures.

For the UAE, the lesson of November 2026 is that strategic and commercial interests in the Horn of Africa cannot remain secure over the long term if they are built around subnational shortcuts or recognition diplomacy that alienate the sovereign government in Mogadishu. For Somalia's Federal Government, the lesson is equally clear: sovereignty is not secured by decrees alone, nor is it strengthened when constitutional disputes leave regional capitals looking abroad for political and financial lifelines.

Ultimately, Somalia must learn to distinguish between foreign investment and political dependency, between security cooperation and fragmented command, and between constructive diplomacy and external meddling. The goal is neither isolation from Gulf capital nor hostility toward international partners, but the construction of a coherent state capable of engaging the world on transparent, equal terms. Whether Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi eventually rebuild their relationship--and whether that reset endures--will depend not merely on Emirati restraint, but on whether Somalia's own leaders finally choose institutional unity over competing foreign patronage. AS

Editorial Note: Abdinasir Ali Osman (Prof.) is a veteran Somali researcher and consultant with more than 35 years of experience in education, humanitarian affairs, governance, systems architecture, and institutional development and reform. He can be reached at ipi2014@hotmail.com