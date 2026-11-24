Addis Abeba — Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has disclosed that United Bank for Africa (UBA) was unable to pursue its ambition of becoming the first international bank to operate in Ethiopia after Nigeria's central bank enforced a regulatory cap limiting banks' investments in foreign subsidiaries to 10% of their capital.

Speaking at the launch of a book by Nigerian lawyer Wole Olanipekun on 21 November, Elumelu, who led the 2005 merger of Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA), and served as the later's Group Chairman until August this year, cited the experience as an example of consistent regulatory enforcement under President Bola Tinubu's administration and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Yemi Cardoso.

"We wanted to be the first bank in the world to operate in Ethiopia, now that they opened the economy. Mr. Cardoso said we have a policy that says 10% of capital, you can't invest more than 10% of capital in foreign subsidiaries," Elumelu said.

"Painful as it was, we listened, we complied, because it's the same principle, same policy across board. It becomes painful to an entrepreneur if the rules are different to different people."

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He said the same regulatory restriction had prevented UBA from pursuing expansion in Angola, adding that the bank respected the rules in both countries.

Elumelu presented the experience as evidence that predictable and non-discriminatory regulation could strengthen investor confidence, arguing that capital was increasingly attracted to Nigeria because regulators applied the same principles regardless of the institution or individuals involved.

"There is so much capital wanting to come to Nigeria just because of rule of law, consistency, principles, making sure that a regulator is the same to everyone irrespective of who you are and your institution," he said.

Ethiopia has embarked in gradually opening its banking sector to foreign participation following the enactment of Banking Business Proclamation No. 1360/2024, which ended decades of restrictions on foreign bank ownership and operations.

The legislation allows foreign banks to establish subsidiaries, branches and representative offices, or acquire equity stakes in domestic lenders, subject to ownership restrictions and licensing requirements set by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE).

However, the opening has yet to translate into full-scale commercial banking operations by foreign lenders. Ownership ceilings, a minimum paid-up capital requirement of ETB 5 billion for foreign subsidiaries and branches, foreign-exchange constraints and concerns over profit repatriation have continued to complicate market entry.

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In June 2026, Ethiopia granted an investment-banking license to Nigeria's United Capital, part of Elumelu's Heirs Holdings group, marking a notable step in the entry of Nigerian financial interests into the country's financial sector. Elumelu praised the decision saying: "African institutions are increasingly leading, competing, and succeeding across the continent."

Elumelu also praised Tinubu's broader economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange-rate unification and the passage of tax reform laws, saying they had helped end economic arrangements that rewarded arbitrage and discretionary privileges.

"An economy cannot be built on a foundation of unreality, and you ended that unreality," he told the Nigerian president.