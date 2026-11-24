Nairobi — Katiba Institute has questioned the Court of Appeal's decision to fast-track an application by the Attorney-General seeking to suspend a High Court judgment directing President William Ruto to reconstitute his Cabinet to comply with the two-thirds gender principle.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Registrar Moses Serem, the organisation questioned how the application was scheduled for hearing after a duty judge had declined to certify it as urgent.

The letter was written on behalf of five organisations: Katiba Institute, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), the Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (CRAWN) and World March of Women-Kenya.

The organisations want the court to clarify whether the earlier decision declining to certify the Attorney-General's application as urgent was overturned and, if so, when and by whom.

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The application seeks to suspend a judgment delivered by the Malindi High Court on June 30, 2026, in a case challenging the President's failure to comply with the two-thirds gender principle under Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

The judgment issued an order of mandamus directing President Ruto to reconstitute his Cabinet within 120 days, a deadline that expired on October 28, 2026.

The organisations have questioned how the application was subsequently scheduled for November 18, despite the earlier decision on urgency.

"How was the hearing date for 18 November 2026 fixed? What criteria were applied in light of the fact that it had not been certified urgent? Was it under the direction of the Hon. President, the duty judge, a bench, or was it fixed by the Registry?" the letter reads.

According to the letter, the court had on October 22 directed parties to file and exchange their submissions and supporting documents within 30 days, setting November 21 as the deadline.

However, in a communication dated November 4, the Registrar informed the parties that the application had been designated as a 'stay urgent' matter and would be heard by a three-judge bench on November 18 at 9am through a virtual session.

The organisations argue that the scheduling raises questions about compliance with Rule 49 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2022, which requires a judge to certify an application as urgent before it can be listed for hearing on that basis.

They are also seeking clarification on whether the Attorney-General applied for a review of the initial decision, whether the parties were notified of any subsequent hearing and whether an inter partes hearing took place.

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The letter further asks whether applications filed by the State receive priority in the allocation of hearing dates and whether the November 21 deadline for filing submissions remains in force.