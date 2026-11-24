Japan — TANZANIA Kenya and Zambia are bringing affordable oral health care closer to people. In Tanzania, government investment has raised the share of primary care facilities offering oral health services to 45 percent, from 7 percent in 2024.

Zambia has trained 202 health workers in eight of its ten provinces and added two essential dental products to its national procurement list, while Kenya has trained 265 health workers and submitted a costed proposal to add oral health services to its essential benefit package.

This progress has been driven by government commitment and dedicated national oral health leaders, supported by a joint project with two WHO Collaborating Centres in Japan; the Japan Institute for Health Security and Niigata University.

Since 2024, the project has been training health workers to use four cost-effective products on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines that can prevent and treat tooth decay in primary care: fluoride toothpaste, fluoride varnish, silver diamine fluoride (SDF), and glass ionomer cement.

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Leaders from the three countries met at the WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, on 11-12 November 2026 to review progress on the project and agree on the next steps. The project is funded by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare with technical support from WHO, and will end in March 2027.

Oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in the African Region. Yet the Region has only 0.37 oral health workers per 10 000 population, against the target of 1.33 workers needed to progress towards universal health coverage.

Most of these workers are based in cities and hospitals, which means that the gap is widest at primary care level, where people first seek help.

"In our Region, 42% of people live with oral diseases, yet only 17% are entitled to essential oral health services. Progress on paper is not yet routine care. This work must be built into national systems and funded," said Dr Yuka Makino, Oral Health Focal Point, WHO Regional Office for Africa.

When the project began, only 6-13% of primary care facilities in the three countries offered oral health services, and none of the four products was on a national essential medicines list. Since then, 64 national trainers have trained 1335 health workers, including both oral health and nonoral health workers, through cascade training.

Tanzania has trained 868 health workers, added all four products to its standard treatment guidelines, adopted a national oral health strategic plan and brought SDF into the national supply chain through public tenders. "In three years, oral health coverage at primary care level in Tanzania has risen from 7% to 45%.

Don't work in silos: build oral health into maternal and child health and NCD programmes," urged Dr Baraka Nzobo, Chief Dental Officer, Tanzania. Zambia has also added SDF and fluoride varnish to its procurement list, and SDF to its treatment guidelines.

"Twenty years ago, Zambia had 10 dentists; today we have about 450. Yet our health centres still have almost no oral health staff, so we must reach people through clinical officers and community health workers," said Dr Christopher Kapeshi, Chief Dental Officer, Zambia.

Kenya has trained 265 health workers, submitted a costed benefit package proposal starting with prevention, and engaged teaching institutions as champions of sustainable training.

"Strong public leadership and cross-sector partnerships can advance oral health. Kenya's public health system can set equitable standards for primary oral health care, working with partners to expand access," said Dr Penny Muange, Head of the Division of Oral Health, Eye Health and Hearing Care, Kenya.

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Challenges remain. None of the four products has yet been added to a national essential medicines list, and their supply to health facilities is not yet reliable. Limited funding, slow approvals, and workforce and data gaps also hold back progress.

"Product access and workforce capacity must move together. Training is not enough without materials, and materials are not enough without trained providers," explained Mr Eiichi Shimizu, Senior Technical Adviser, Japan Institute for Health Security.

Next steps include listing the four products on national essential medicines lists, completing cascade training, revising training curricula and adding oral health indicators to national health information systems by 2027.

Each country also agreed on implementing up to five priority actions that will continue after the project ends.