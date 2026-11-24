Addis Ababa — TANZANIA has made significant progress in reducing maternal deaths, with the maternal mortality ratio declining from 556 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019 to approximately 75, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

The President attributed the progress to sustained government efforts and investments in improving maternal and child healthcare services.

Speaking at the 2026 International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, she said Tanzania's latest survey findings indicated further improvements in maternal and child health indicators.

She said the country had reduced maternal deaths from 556 per 100,000 live births in 2019 to 104 in 2023, with the latest survey indicating a further decline to approximately 75.

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President Samia said the progress demonstrated the importance of sustained investment and commitment in strengthening healthcare delivery.

She recalled that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation recognised Tanzania in 2022 and 2023 for its achievements in reducing maternal deaths, an achievement she said motivated the country to do even better.

The President also reported improvements in child health indicators, saying the figure had declined from 63 to 43, although she did not specify the indicator's measurement period in her speech.

She said despite the achievements, Tanzania remained committed to further reducing preventable maternal and child deaths through improved healthcare services.

The President said the country was also strengthening regional cooperation to advance maternal and child health, including plans to co-host the inaugural Women's Health Africa Summit with Nigeria on December 1, 2026.

The summit is expected to promote political follow-up and accountability in achieving the Three Zeros, while supporting health workforce development and community-based healthcare delivery.

President Samia made the remarks while participating in the launch of the African Union Champions Continental Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health for 2026-2030.

She said Tanzania's experience demonstrated that sustained political leadership, investment and commitment were essential in improving health outcomes.