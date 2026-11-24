Addis Ababa — TANZANIA and Nigeria will jointly host the inaugural Women's Health Africa Summit on December 1, 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening political commitment and accountability in improving women's health across the continent.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the plan while addressing the 2026 International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, saying the summit would advance political follow-up and accountability towards achieving the continent's Three Zeros targets.

She said the meeting would also focus on strengthening healthcare workforce development and expanding community-based healthcare delivery as part of broader efforts to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

President Samia said the initiative was in line with the African Union Champions Continental Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health for 2026-2030, which seeks to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

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The roadmap is anchored on three measurable objectives: zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

The President said achieving these targets required stronger health systems, sustainable financing and adequate numbers of skilled healthcare professionals.

She noted that shortages of specialised health professionals remained a major challenge affecting the delivery of quality maternal and child healthcare services across Africa.

In addressing the challenge, President Samia announced an initial commitment of 60 scholarships for specialist and advanced training in midwifery, anaesthesia, gynaecology and neonatal care for African countries.

She said the scholarships would be complemented by short competency-based courses and supervised clinical attachments targeting mid-level clinical professionals, nurses and midwives.

The training initiatives are expected to strengthen the provision of safe delivery services, emergency obstetric care and other essential maternal and newborn healthcare services across the continent.

President Samia also acknowledged the contribution of development partners, including the African Union Commission, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), UNFPA, UNICEF, Gavi, the Global Fund and the Gates Foundation, in supporting efforts to improve healthcare outcomes.

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She called on African Union member states to appoint empowered national focal points and integrate the Three Zeros into their existing national health strategies to ensure effective implementation of the continental roadmap.

The President said the success of the initiative would be measured by improved survival rates among mothers and newborns, increased child immunisation and better health outcomes for adolescents.

She emphasised the need for African countries to translate their commitments into practical actions, strengthen national ownership and invest in sustainable healthcare systems.