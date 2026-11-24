Luuka, Uganda — More than 1,500 schoolgirls in Luuka District will receive sanitary pads under a partnership between Ecobank Uganda and the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), aimed at keeping girls from missing class because they cannot afford menstrual products.

The effort falls under URCS's nationwide Keep a Girl in School Campaign. At Kiyunga Secondary School, the main distribution point, 500 girls will receive pads. URCS is coordinating delivery to a further 1,000 girls in the surrounding community.

The money was raised at Ecobank's CEO Fundraiser Breakfast in March 2026, which drew corporate leaders, development partners and philanthropists. Cash contributions and donated auction items funded the campaign. Named supporters include Kampala Serena Hotel, Marasa Africa, ONOMO Hotels Kampala, RwandAir Ltd, Le Petit Village Hotel, ICEA LION Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company Limited (UNOC) and CHINT Uganda.

The arrangement rests on a Memorandum of Understanding that pairs the bank's fundraising capacity with the Red Cross's community networks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Joseph Ankamah, Executive Director of Ecobank Uganda, said no girl should miss school for lack of menstrual hygiene products. Invoking the principle that educating a woman educates a nation, he said investment in girls benefits families, communities and the country. He urged the students to stay focused, resist negative peer pressure and picture themselves as doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, bankers and political leaders shaping Uganda over the next decade.

Irene Nakasiita, URCS Director of Communications, Resource Mobilisation and Strategic Partnerships, said the partnership extends the organisation's reach to vulnerable girls. She said access to essential products is critical to learning environments where girls can attend school and thrive.

Haji Musa Birungi of the Basic Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Sports also addressed the gathering.

He stressed the importance of keeping girls in school and supporting interventions that tackle barriers to their education.

Kasadha Paul, Head Teacher of Kiyunga Secondary School, which has 67 teachers, praised the partners and urged students to stay in school and make the most of the opportunities available.

Ecobank also had students and other stakeholders plant trees, as part of its environmental, social and governance commitments.

Ankamah said planting is only the start and that sustained care is needed for the trees to survive. He asked Kasadha to oversee their upkeep, particularly through the dry season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ecobank said it hopes to extend the programme to more schools and communities across Uganda.