Fact-check: 10 claims from Kenyan president William Ruto's 2026 state of the nation address

Kenyan president William Ruto used his 18 November 2026 state of the nation address to present a favourable record, less than nine months before the August 2027 general elections where he is seeking re-election.

Some of his figures check out, such as the sharp rise in foreign exchange reserves. But his numbers for maize production and imports, the price of the staple "unga" and old NHIF membership in 2022 do not match official data.

Other claims were accurate but made gains look bigger, including on the shilling, bank lending rates, inflation and subsidised fertiliser.

On 18 November 2026, Kenyan president William Ruto delivered his annual state of the nation address to a joint sitting of parliament.

Ruto used much of the address to make the case that Kenya was better off than when he took office in September 2022, pointing to economic recovery and progress on the cost of living, agriculture and health financing.

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The speech also came with the August 2027 general elections less than nine months away. Ruto is seeking a second term.

Some of his figures are accurate. Others are not. In several cases, the numbers themselves are correct, but the starting point or comparison makes the improvement look greater than the full record shows.

Africa Check examined 10 of the president's claims against credible publicly available data. We also asked State House for the source of each claim.

The Economy

The exchange rate affects the price Kenya pays for imports such as fuel and machinery, and the cost of repaying foreign debt. When the shilling weakens, more shillings are needed to buy a US dollar.

Africa Check has examined several versions of this claim, including in January 2024, June 2025 when he marked 1,000 days in office and in our fact-check of Ruto's 2025 state of the nation address.

Ruto said he inherited a "weakening currency". That's correct, as the shilling had fallen from KSh113.38 to the dollar in January 2022 to KSh120.42 when he took office in September.

But the much steeper slide came during his presidency. In October 2022 the dollar averaged KSh121.03 and cost KSh161.36 on 23 January 2024, the "nearly KSh162" that Ruto referred to.

The shilling subsequently won back some ground. Ruto is right that the currency has been notably stable recently. By June 2024, the dollar averaged about KSh129, where the exchange rate has remained for more than two years. The Central Bank of Kenya recorded KSh129.96 on 12 November 2026.

The president's comparison therefore starts from a low point reached during his presidency. By November 2026 the shilling was also still about 8% weaker against the dollar than when he took office.

We rate the claim as misleading.

Ruto also described "rising borrowing costs" as among the challenges he found.

Commercial bank lending rates affect what households and businesses pay for loans, including mortgages and business credit.

When Ruto took office in September 2022, the average commercial bank lending rate was 12.41%. It then rose to 17.2% in November 2024, more than two years into his presidency, before falling to 14.4% in September 2026.

Ruto's figures are correct. But November 2024 was the peak, an increase of nearly five percentage points during his own administration before beginning to fall. Because the claim starts at that peak rather than at the beginning of his presidency, we rate it misleading.

In addition, measured from when he took office, borrowing from banks is currently more expensive by about two percentage points.

Inflation measures how quickly prices are rising. A lower inflation rate does not mean prices have fallen but that they are rising more slowly.

Kenya's statistics agency measures inflation monthly through the consumer price index, which tracks a basket of goods and services typically bought by households.

Both figures Ruto gave are accurate, but they measure different periods. The 9.6% figure was for October 2022, a month after he was sworn in, and the highest recorded that year.

The annual average inflation across 2022 was 7.7%. In 2025, annual inflation had fallen to an average of 4.1%, according to the most recent 2026 economic survey.

The president therefore compared the worst single month of 2022 with the average for all of 2025.

He did acknowledge that inflation had risen again in October 2026 and claimed the country was in a better place to "confront this challenge". But the overall inflation trend in recent months has been upwards, from 5.6% in April 2026 to 6.8% in September and 7.3% in October.

While inflation was still below its October 2022 peak, the president's chosen comparison makes the improvement look larger than an oranges-for-oranges comparison would.

Foreign exchange reserves are assets held by a central bank in foreign currencies. They help a country pay for imports and foreign debt and can help the bank to stabilise the local currency.

The Central Bank of Kenya publishes monthly and weekly data on foreign exchange reserves in US dollars.

We found Ruto's figure in a September 2022 bulletin, putting reserves at US$7.37 billion on 15 September, two days after he was sworn in. That was enough to cover about 4.2 months of imports.

The reserves later fell to $6.29 billion on 18 May 2023, before rising strongly. They peaked at about $15.4 billion on 30 July 2026, slightly above Ruto's figure. The World Bank says the jump was helped by a $750 million disbursement and proceeds from the government's sale of part of its Safaricom shareholding.

By 12 November the reserves were at $14.6 billion, equivalent to 5.9 months of imports and well above their 2022 level.

Agriculture and cost of food

The KSh2,000 figure is correct, but it is the government-subsidised price, not the market price of fertiliser. Under Kenya's subsidy programme, the government meets part of the cost so registered farmers can buy fertiliser more cheaply.

In September 2026, the agriculture ministry confirmed that subsidised fertiliser was being sold at KSh2,000 for a 50kg bag.

Ruto launched the programme when he took office in September 2022. At the time, he said a 50kg bag cost about KSh6,500 and that the subsidy would reduce the price to KSh3,500.

We previously verified a similar claim and found that a month before Ruto was sworn in, market prices for a 50kg bag ranged from KSh4,000 (KSh80 per kg) to KSh9,000 (KSh180 per kg).

Ruto therefore compared a high market price in 2022 to a subsidised price in 2026. The government has reduced what farmers in the programme pay, but this is not the same as reducing the market price of fertiliser to KSh2,000.

Agriculture ministry data on the fertiliser retail prices for November 2026, including the day Ruto spoke, are higher than KSh2,000, in some instances reaching KSh7,250 for a 50kg bag.

We rate the claim as misleading.

Maize is Kenya's main staple crop, and the president and his allies have repeated versions of this claim as evidence that the fertiliser subsidy is working, despite being debunked by Africa Check and by journalists.

Ruto's figures do not match published national statistics. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recorded 34.2 million 90kg bags of maize in 2022, not 44 million as Ruto claimed, and 45.8 million bags in 2025. The bureau cites the agriculture ministry as the source of the data.

Other official records support the lower 2022 figure. The agriculture ministry's national production report recorded 34.3 million bags, as did its later strategic plan.

The president's "last year" is 2025, and the 2026 economic survey shows maize production was at 45.8 million bags, not 71 million bags.

Note: In October 2026, the agriculture ministry itself said production rose from 34.3 million bags in 2022 to 71 million in 2025. But it did not say why the latter figure was much higher than the 45.8 million published by the KNBS, which draws its data from the ministry. But even this conflicting data shows 2022 output was at 34.3 million bags and not 44.3 million as Ruto said in his speech.

Ruto cited falling maize imports alongside higher domestic production as proof that Kenya was becoming less dependent on imported maize.

But official import data does not support his figures. KBNS, using customs data, recorded 793,751.5 tonnes of unmilled maize imports in 2022. This is about 8.82 million 90kg bags, or 1.1 million less than Ruto claimed.

Kenya maize imports 2022-2025 Year Tonnes Equivalent 90-kg bag 2022 793,751.5 8.82 million 2023 507,932.5 5.64 million 2024 309,274.3 3.44 million 2025 468,109.3 5.20 million

Source: Economic Survey 2026, Table 6.6, page 133. Bags calculated by Africa Check

Agriculture and Food Authority data gives a slightly lower 2022 figure: 762,150 tonnes, or about 8.47 million bags. But neither source supports the figure of 9.9 million.

Imports did fall sharply over the next two years, reaching about 3.44 million bags in 2024, or close to Ruto's 3.3 million.

But imports rose again in 2025 to about 5.2 million bags.

"Unga" is Kiswahili for flour. In this case Ruto was referring to sifted maize flour, a staple in Kenyan households.

His September 2026 figure is correct. KNBS, which tracks consumer prices across the country, recorded the national average price of a 2kg packet at KSh152.

But the president's starting price of KSh230 is not. KNBS recorded an average price of KSh180.8 in September 2022. The same figure appears in the agency's subsequent CPI releases.

Some packets did cost more. Agriculture market data examined in an earlier Africa Check fact-check showed 2kg packets selling for between KSh158 and KSh293 in Nairobi supermarkets on 12 September 2022, the day before Ruto was sworn in. But individual shop prices are not the national average.

Ruto's figure of KSh230 is within market figures, but the national average was KSh180.8 as recorded by the statistics office. Using the KNBS figures, the average price fell by about 16%. Ruto's figures imply a fall of about 34%.

Ruto was trying to show that flour prices had come down, and the data backs the trajectory, but by far less than he claimed. We rate the claim as exaggerated.

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Health

The Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced Kenya's National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in October 2024, does not publish a live dataset that allows independent verification of the 33.7 million figure.

But official figures show registrations moving towards that level.

The most recent economic survey put the number of Kenyans registered with the SHA at 20,997,620 at the end of the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on 30 June 2025.

SHA's impact report reported 30.13 million registered beneficiaries by 31 March 2026. By the end of July, chief executive Mercy Mwangangi told lawmakers that registrations had reached 32,180,494 by 31 July 2026, and 32.3 million by 18 August. On 10 November, a week before Ruto's address, the health ministry said more than 33 million people had registered.

State House spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed told Africa Check the numbers came from a "realtime dashboard with limited access".

"It is fed from the ground as registrations happen countrywide at homes and hospitals. It is real time at the dashboard maintained by DHA (Digital Health Agency) on behalf of SHA," he said.

Given the updates, the number is plausible, and we rate it mostly correct. (Note: Africa Check will separately explain how SHA works, including why registration does not necessarily mean a person has active insurance cover.)

Ruto used eight million as the baseline for comparing SHA with the National Hospital Insurance Fund, the public health insurer it replaced.

The figure has appeared repeatedly: Africa Check rated it incorrect in April 2025, but the Treasury used it again in February 2026 and June 2026 when comparing SHA registrations with the old scheme.

The official data does not support the claim. KNBS records 15.54 million principal NHIF members in 2021/22 plus 14.49 million dependants, bringing the total membership to about 30 million.

The number of principal members had grown to 16.25 million by 30 June 2023. A parliamentary inquiry heard in June 2024 that 7.1 million of these were active contributors.

Eight million therefore matches neither total NHIF membership, principal membership nor the number of active contributors. As SHA's main registration figure includes dependents, comparing 33.7 million of its beneficiaries with only part of the old NHIF membership exaggerates the apparent increase.

SHA's own impact report puts active contributors at 4,776,402 as of March 2026. This is significantly fewer than NHIF's 7.1 million in 2023.

The claim is incorrect.