Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, has called on Tanzanians to work together to restore and strengthen moral values in society, stressing that building an ethically responsible community is not the responsibility of the government alone but also requires the involvement of parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders and every member of society.

Ambassador Omar made the remarks during an award-giving ceremony for participants and winners of the Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) Seerah competitions, organised under the Restore Moral Values in Society Campaign, alongside the launch of the My Doctor Service through the Mufti's Health Insurance Fund. The event was held at the BAKWATA Mosque in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.

He said moral values were fundamental to societal development and should be nurtured within families, reinforced in schools, places of worship and other social settings.

"In the past, raising children was a shared responsibility between parents and the entire community, with teachers and religious leaders also contributing to instilling respect, discipline and accountability in children. Today, however, there are challenges in the upbringing system, requiring society to reflect on its responsibilities and take collective action to restore the culture of raising children on strong moral foundations," Ambassador Omar said.

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He also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for consistently emphasising the importance of moral values in society.

Commenting on the Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) Seerah competitions, Ambassador Omar said they had served as an important platform for educating participants about the Prophet's life and teachings.

However, he stressed that the purpose of such education should go beyond participating in competitions or receiving awards.

He said the winners deserved recognition for their achievements, but in a broader sense, everyone who participated and gained knowledge from the competitions was also a winner, noting that the greatest achievement would be realised when the lessons learned were put into practice in everyday life.