Workers call for higher wages and a five-day work week

Workers across The Foschini Group (TFG) distribution centres in Midrand and Kempton Park began a protected strike on Monday.

Staff complained of long shift hours, low wages and the company's reliance on third-party labour brokers.

Some permanent workers take home as little as R6,200 a month. Workers want R12,000 to R17,500, depending on the job.

TFG says it respects the workers' right to strike and hopes a "mutually acceptable resolution" can be reached.

Hundreds of logistics and warehouse workers across The Foschini Group (TFG) distribution centres in Gauteng went on strike on Monday, demanding higher wages and better work hours. They also objected to extended labour broker contracts.

TFG boasts 39 retail brands, including Foschini, @home, Jet, Markham, Sportscene, Totalsports and online store Bash.

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According to worker representative Albert Ramalepe, 296 workers in Kempton Park supported the strike. Simunye Workers Forum organiser Joshua Hlungwani said that around 100 workers at the Midrand depot are striking.

Ramalepe said direct wage discussions between an internal 12-member employee engagement forum and TFG management began in November 2025.

TFG says "direct wage discussions commenced [only] in February 2026".

Ramalape said conciliation sessions were held since April.

After talks deadlocked, worker representatives referred the dispute to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

TFG says the dispute was referred to the CCMA on 12 October 2026.

the CCMA issued a certificate saying the dispute was unresolved, which allowed workers to strike legally. A strike notice was served on TFG on 20 November.

On Monday, casual and permanent workers picketed outside TFG's Riverfields facility in Kempton Park and its Lords View facility in Midrand.

Esther Mwasi said she checks that stock matches orders before it goes to stores. She started in 2019 as a contract worker through a labour broker and was employed permanently six years later.

"I work from 7:30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday," she said. She said she only gets four full days of rest a month.

Despite working six days each week, her take-home salary is R6,200 per month, she said. Mwasi said she struggles to pay for rent, groceries and crèche fees as prices keep rising. She has three children.

Strike demands

Ramalepe, who works as an inbound department operator, said he has been employed for three years under Adcorp's labour broker BLU. (The other labour broker operating with TFG is Workforce.)

He is one of the 12 elected employee engagement forum members.

Ramalepe said that labour broker workers face precarious incomes. He said that weekly earnings fluctuate between R500 and R1,400, depending on the hours, dropping to zero during "lay-offs" when they might not work for more than three weeks.

Ramalepe said striking workers at Kempton Park and Midrand depots are currently deliberating whether to move forward with negotiations with a CCMA-appointed mediator.

Striking workers, represented by the forum and advised by the Simunye Workers Forum, have made two main demands since talks began a year ago.

The first is a Monday-to-Friday work schedule of 45 hours, with mandatory overtime pay for any weekend shifts. Workers say they currently receive no overtime pay for Saturday and Sunday shifts. TFG did not respond when GroundUp asked specifically about this.

The second is for workers to be graded by the job they do, instead of being lumped together as "distribution centre associates". The workers want pay to range from R12,000 per month for general crew to R17,500 for clerks.

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TFG responds

TFG responded to our questions with a statement that the company "respects the rights of employees to participate in lawful industrial action and remains committed to constructive engagement and resolving the matters raised through the appropriate processes".

The company said it has contingency measures in place to manage disruptions and minimise potential impact on its stores and customers during the festive trading period ahead.

"TFG values the contribution of its employees and remains hopeful that the parties can reach a mutually acceptable resolution through continued dialogue," the statement said.

After publication, TFG said: "TFG complies with pay regulations as prescribed by Sectoral Determination 9: Wholesale and Retail Sector."