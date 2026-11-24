press release

The Democratic Alliance condemns in the strongest possible terms the disgraceful scenes at the inaugural sitting of the Emfuleni Local Municipality today, where EFF councillors reportedly resorted to violence, destroyed council furniture and created such disorder that the Municipal Manager had to be escorted out by the South African Police Service.

These are the actions of a party that appears unwilling to accept the outcome of democratic processes when those outcomes do not suit it.

The people of Emfuleni voted for councillors to constitute a government, restore basic services and begin the urgent work of rescuing a municipality that has suffered years of financial and service delivery collapse. They did not vote for broken desks, intimidation and political thuggery.

What happened today should serve as a warning to every political party contemplating bringing the EFF into government through what can only be described as coalitions of chaos.

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If a party is prepared to resort to violence when it loses a democratic contest, what will it do when it loses a vote on a budget, or officials stop it from corrupting a tender, and the appointment of a municipal official?

A coalition government cannot function without a basic commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and respect for democratic institutions. Parties cannot demand the privileges of government while refusing to accept the obligations of democracy.

The question for those seeking to install the EFF in municipal governments is simple: how can they guarantee stable government when their prospective coalition partner is prepared to disrupt the very institutions it seeks to govern?

The DA calls for those responsible for today's destruction and intimidation to be identified and held accountable, including through criminal proceedings where the evidence warrants it.

South Africans deserve governments that fix what is broken, not political parties that break things when they do not get their way.

The country needs stable municipal governments that deliver services, not coalitions held hostage by threats, intimidation and violence.