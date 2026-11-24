The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said that the country recorded 32,000 AIDS-related deaths and 64,000 new HIV infections in 2025,The agency, however, said the figures represented a significant decline in the country's HIV burden, with annual AIDS-related deaths dropping by 60 per cent from 80,000 in 2010 to 32,000 in 2025.

Similarly, new HIV infections declined by more than 50 per cent, from 130,000 in 2010 to 64,000 in 2025.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day, in Abuja.

Ilori attributed the progress to increased access to life-saving HIV services, improved treatment coverage and sustained interventions by the government and development partners.

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She said Nigeria's national HIV prevalence had also declined from its historical peak of 5.8 per cent in 2001 to 1.3 per cent in 2025.

Providing an update on the country's progress towards the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, the NACA boss said 80 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria knew their status in 2025.

She added that 98 per cent of those diagnosed with HIV were enrolled on antiretroviral therapy, while 94 per cent of those receiving treatment had achieved viral load suppression.

The UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets seek to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Despite the progress, Ilori said 20 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria remained unaware of their status, highlighting the need to expand testing and prevention services.

On efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission, she disclosed that early infant diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed infants increased more than fourfold, from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025.

According to her, the improvement followed expanded HIV screening during routine antenatal care and intensified prevention of mother-to-child transmission services across the six geopolitical zones.

She, however, noted that 34 per cent of HIV-exposed infants were yet to receive early diagnosis, stressing the need to close the remaining gaps to protect children from HIV.

Speaking on the 2026 World AIDS Day theme, "Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership, and Sustainability," Ilori said access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment services must be guaranteed for all Nigerians, irrespective of their location, gender or socioeconomic status.

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She called for stronger domestic financing of the national HIV response, warning that Nigeria could not afford to depend solely on external funding as global health financing continued to evolve.

The DG also urged state governments to strengthen counterpart funding and integrate HIV prevention, testing and treatment services into primary healthcare and national health insurance frameworks.

She identified community-led testing, HIV self-testing, targeted outreach and innovative prevention interventions as key priorities for reaching people who remained unaware of their HIV status.

Ilori further stressed the need to enforce the HIV and AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act to address stigma and discrimination, which she said continued to prevent some Nigerians from accessing healthcare services.

She urged Nigerians to know their HIV status, support people living with the virus and reject all forms of discrimination.

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually on December 1 to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses and renew global commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.