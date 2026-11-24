African leaders have called for stronger political commitment, increased domestic investment and concrete action to accelerate the continent's transition toward health sovereignty, self-reliance and resilient healthcare systems.

Speaking at the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf affirmed that public health security is the foundation of true sovereignty, underscoring its importance to Africa's ability to safeguard its people and determine its own health future.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her part, called for renewed collective action to translate commitments into tangible progress, strengthen national ownership and advance Africa's health sovereignty.

Similarly, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio urged CPHIA 2026 to deliver more than declarations, calling for practical action, stronger partnerships and renewed commitment to saving lives across the continent.

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Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, for his part, called for a decisive shift from political commitments to increased domestic health financing, emphasizing that Africa's health sovereignty begins with African investment.

The leaders' calls come as the highly anticipated CPHIA 2026 officially opened in Addis Ababa early today, bringing together African heads of state, health ministers, policymakers, leading scientists and international partners to advance a new continental agenda for health security, self-reliance and sovereignty.

Co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the five-day landmark gathering is taking place at the Addis International Convention Center from November 23 to 27.

Held under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," the conference seeks to accelerate Africa's transition from dependence on external health systems and assistance toward greater ownership of its health priorities, resources, technologies and institutions.

The messages from the four leaders highlight a common continental priority: translating political commitments into measurable progress through domestic financing, stronger partnerships, national ownership and coordinated action.

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As the conference brings together African leadership and global health stakeholders, the discussions place the continent's ambition to shape, finance and sustain its own health future firmly at the center of the global public health agenda.