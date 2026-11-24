The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) of Ghana has inducted the first batch of 33,698 newly qualified nurse assistants, nurses, midwives and post-basic specialist nurses in Accra.

The inductees are candidates who successfully completed the requisite theory and practical training and passed the Licensing Examinations organised by the Council.

Addressing the ceremony in Accra on Friday, the Registrar of the Council, Mrs Philomina A.N. Woolley, said the induction will be held across five zonal centres -- Accra, Tamale, Wa, Sunyani and Cape Coast.

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The ceremony was held on the theme: "Building Competence through Mandatory Rotation and Digital Innovation: Empowering Newly Qualified Nurses and Midwives to Improve Quality, Safety and Sustainable Care Outcomes."

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The Registrar said the theme connects the professional growth of the new practitioners to outcomes that matter most -- competent practice, safer care and a health service people can depend on.

"There will be moments when you feel uncertain. Ask for guidance, this shows responsibility. Confidence grows through preparation and supervised experience," she said.

She also appealed to managers of health facilities to provide clear expectations and meaningful supervision.

On digital innovation, the Registrar urged the inductees to learn to use approved electronic records and information resources accurately, verify patient identity, and safeguard patient information.

"Protecting patient information is part of protecting the patient. Safeguard your login details, access records only for legitimate duties and share information through authorised channels," she said.

The Registrar warned the new nurses and midwives against inappropriate use of social media, stressing that the N&MC, International Council of Midwifery (ICM) and International Council of Nurses (ICN) have clear positions on the matter.

"A post can cost you your licence," she said.

The Director, Technical Coordination, of the Ministry of Health, Dr Hafiz Adam Taher, who represented the Minister of Health, assured them that recruitment into public hospitals and health facilities will be transparent and deployment will be fair.

"Government recognises that employment opportunities are a major concern for many newly qualified professionals," he said.

"The relevant ministries, agencies and training institutions will need to continue working together to support transparent recruitment and fair deployment," Dr Taher added.

"Workforce planning and recruitment must, however, take account of population needs, available resources and staffing requirements across health facilities," he noted.

He urged the inductees to rely only on official information on recruitment, which he said will be communicated through the appropriate channels.

While assuring the inductees of a fair process, Dr Taher encouraged them to remain open to serving in communities where the need for skilled health professionals is greatest.

"I encourage you to remain open to serving communities where the need for skilled health professionals is greatest," he stressed.

Dr Taher also called on facility managers, supervisors and experienced practitioners to provide structured supervision and effective mentorship, with clear learning objectives, fair assessment and a supportive environment.

The President of the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI), Madam Jemimah Fati Salu, in a speech read for her, urged the newly qualified nurses and midwives to take the Council's Fitness to Practise document seriously, as it will guide their professional conduct, accountability and commitment to safe care throughout their careers.

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She noted that fitness to practise goes beyond possessing an academic qualification or a professional licence.

Seven of the inductees who excelled in the Licensing Examinations were honoured. They are -- Gifty Yeboah (Ophthalmic Nursing), Deh Kwame Cornelius (Critical Care Nursing- School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Korle-Bu), Augustina Akua Lartey (Peri-Operative Nursing- School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Korle-Bu), Dramani Awal (Registered Community Mental Nursing-Ophthalmic Korle-Bu), Comfort Oppong (Registered Paediatric Nursing- SONAM University of Ghana,Legon), Osumanu Zinabu (Registered Midwifery-CHNTS AKIM ODA) and Ama Adjei Danquah (Registered Mental Nursing- NMTC Pantang NAC ). Each awardee received a plaque and an undisclosed amount of money.

BY TIMES REPORTER