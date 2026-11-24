Gaborone — As an institution of higher learning, the University of Botswana (UB) should work beyond preserving the past and set it sight on being a centre for innovation and entrepreneurship, producing graduates who create industries and economic competitiveness.

Bidding the institution farewell on Thursday, outgoing UB Chancellor, Ms Tebelelo Seretse said the university should be actively involved in defining national development priorities and addressing economic challenges, particularly regarding graduates' unemployment.

She also highlighted the importance of social equality within the university, advocating for increased representation of women in leadership roles and demonstrating values of equality and inclusion.

To the students, academic and leadership, she said their success should be measured by how much they had contributed to national development and not by their academic achievement only.

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Moreover, Ms Seretse celebrated UB's transformative potential and called for future leadership to ensure that it remained indispensable in developing the country, fostering an environment that valued courage, creativity and a commitment to change.

For his part, UB vice chancellor, Prof. David Norris said effective leadership was not solely measured by completed projects, but by the ideas introduced, the opportunities opened, and the progressive mindset instilled within the institution.

He commended Ms Seretse for her innovative and bold leadership that advanced the university's mission.

Her assertiveness, eloquence, humor, and willingness to engage candidly, fostered an environment of courage and ambition among university staff, Prof. Norris said.

As the UB chancellor, he said Ms Seretse was a proponent for transformation.

Therefore, he urged the university to adopt new strategies for growth, particularly in aligning with national development priorities and generating sustainable income streams.

Her contributions extended beyond ceremonial roles as illustrated by her involvement in international events and partnerships, such as the collaboration with Ohio University that led to beneficial exchanges and cutting-edge research opportunities.

Prof. Norris said her vision for leveraging university resources in hosting major international events and supporting change, for relocating food vendors to improve campus aesthetics, showcased Ms Seretse's commitment to practical, and sometimes unconventional, development ideas.

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Despite facing challenges from local authorities that obstructed some proposals, Prof. Norris said her innovative concepts, including establishing a metro station and a mall within the university, remained relevant future opportunities for the institution.

Ms Seretse was appointed by former president, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2021.

BOPA