Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Norway have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on climate finance, forest conservation and multilateral development partnerships.

Minister of Finance Fitsum Assefa held a bilateral meeting today with a Norwegian delegation led by Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Minister of International Development of Norway, accompanied by Ambassador-Designate Yngvild Berggrav.

The discussions reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and Norway in sustainable land management, forest conservation and climate action.

The two sides also discussed ways of opportunities to mobilize additional resources and strengthen international support for Ethiopia's climate and environmental priorities.

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The ministers also discussed preparations for a major carbon-credit transaction and afforestation initiative, alongside Ethiopia's priorities ahead of COP32 in 2027.

Minister of Finance Fitsum highlighted Ethiopia's climate priorities, including land restoration and the Green Legacy Initiative, as well as the Green Legacy and Degraded Landscape Restoration Special Fund, which aims to mobilize domestic and partner financing for climate action and landscape restoration.

She also encouraged Norway to champion these priorities internationally and support efforts to mobilize long-term climate finance.

State Minister Tiguist Fisseha briefed the Norwegian delegation on Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, including macroeconomic reforms and efforts to integrate climate risks into fiscal risk management.

She expressed appreciation for the Norwegian Government's longstanding support to Ethiopia through bilateral cooperation and its contributions and engagement through multilateral development banks (MDBs).

She also reiterated Ethiopia's appreciation for the support provided through the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) in advancing the country's development priorities, supporting economic transformation and mobilizing resources for climate action and sustainable development.

She underscored the importance of continued IDA support in the context of the upcoming IDA Mid-Term Review.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation on climate change, forest conservation and sustainable development, building on shared priorities and pursuing opportunities of mutual benefit.

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They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a constructive partnership that supports Ethiopia's development ambitions while contributing to broader global climate objectives.