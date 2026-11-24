Child protection advocates have called for children to have a greater say in decisions aimed at preventing violence against them, arguing that their experiences and recommendations are essential to designing effective protection measures.

The call follows child-led research in Rwanda which found that nearly three in 10 children are excluded from decision-making, while more than one in five say their views have not translated into action.

The advocates say involving children in identifying risks, reporting abuse and proposing solutions is critical to addressing violence that often goes unreported because victims fear speaking out or do not know where to seek help.

The call was made during a child-led policy dialogue at Lemigo Hotel in Kigali on November 21, following World Children's Day celebrations held on November 20 under the national theme, "My Day, My Rights, My Future."

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Held under the theme "Listen to Children, Protect the Future: Children as Partners in Ending Violence Against Children in Rwanda," the dialogue brought together children, government officials and child protection actors.

It was organised by the Rwanda Joining Forces Alliance, comprising Plan International Rwanda, Save the Children International Rwanda, World Vision International Rwanda and SOS Children's Villages Rwanda, alongside local partners Children's Voice Today (CVT) and Uwezo Youth Empowerment.

Children's participation: Progress and gaps

The research, conducted in Nyarugenge, Burera, Ruhango and Kirehe districts, as well as Mahama Refugee Camp, was led by 117 children aged 12 to 17, including 65 girls and 52 boys. Trained by Save the Children International in research methods, data collection and analysis, they reached 1,154 children and interviewed 228 parents and 111 local leaders.

The findings showed that 70.6 per cent of children had opportunities to express their views at family and local leadership levels, while 29.4 per cent said they were not given opportunities to contribute to decisions made by their parents and local leaders.

Of the 1,107 children who responded about communication channels, 80.5 per cent said they had avenues to express their views and concerns. Families were the most commonly used platform (38.9 per cent), followed by local government authorities (19.6 per cent), schools (16.3 per cent) and non-governmental organisations and development partners (15 per cent). However, 19.5 per cent said they either lacked or were unaware of such channels.

Having an opportunity to speak did not always mean that children's concerns were addressed. Of the 1,126 children who responded on whether their views had been acted upon, 77.3 per cent said some suggestions had been implemented, while 22.7 per cent said their views had not translated into action and they had received no feedback.

Reported changes included providing school materials, facilitating school enrolment and readmission, constructing additional classrooms, improving access to clean water and supporting vulnerable children. Children also reported contributing to environmental conservation, violence prevention and equal opportunities for children with disabilities.

The research found that children were most involved in discussions on children's rights (29 per cent) and education (28 per cent), followed by healthcare (12 per cent) and child protection (11 per cent).

Ange Aline Abijuru, 15, one of the young researchers, said traditional attitudes and social norms still discourage some children from expressing their views.

"Some children don't know their rights. They are still leaving it to parents, and most of them would seek approval from their parents to respond to surveys that look to protect them against child rights abuse," she said.

She said children need the knowledge and confidence to recognise abuse, speak out and contribute to positive change.

Emilie Fernandez, chairperson of Rwanda Joining Forces, said children should be recognised as active partners in protection efforts rather than merely beneficiaries.

"Children are not only beneficiaries of our programmes. They are rights-holders, leaders, innovators and essential partners in building a safer and more inclusive Rwanda," she said.

She noted that children often have information about abuse and protection risks, particularly incidents involving their peers, that adults may not readily access.

"When children are heard, societies become stronger. When children participate, decisions become better, and when their experiences and ideas shape the solutions we design, our efforts to protect children become even more effective," she said.

Fernandez called for stronger child-friendly reporting mechanisms, greater awareness of children's rights and more opportunities for children to influence protection policies and programmes.

She also called for an updated, child-centred assessment of violence against children, noting that Rwanda's previous National Violence Against Children Survey was conducted nearly a decade ago. Such an assessment would establish the current prevalence, forms and drivers of violence and guide appropriate interventions.

Government's commitment

Aline Umutoni, Director General of Family Promotion and Child Protection at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), said protecting children from violence remains a government priority but requires continued collaboration.

She stressed that children's participation should be meaningful, continuous and safe, with their recommendations reflected in decisions at family, school, community and national levels.

"Today is your day. Your voices matter. We are here not only to hear your experiences, ideas and recommendations, but to take them seriously and turn them into action," she said.

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Umutoni urged parents and caregivers to provide nurturing, violence-free homes and called on schools to ensure safe learning environments, prevent corporal punishment and respond promptly to abuse. She also highlighted the role of Inshuti z'Umuryango (Friends of the Family) in facilitating safe reporting and ensuring children's concerns receive timely attention.

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by Rwanda's 2015 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey, which found that approximately 60 per cent of boys and 50 per cent of girls had experienced some form of violence during childhood.

The survey also found that 8.4 per cent of children aged 13 to 17 had experienced sexual violence in the year preceding the survey, with girls more affected than boys. Parents and caregivers were identified as the main perpetrators of physical and emotional violence, while peers accounted for a significant share of physical violence against boys.

Umutoni called on development partners and civil society organisations to increase investment in child-led initiatives, awareness programmes, accessible reporting channels and survivor-centred support.

Participants stressed that children's recommendations should inform government policies, programmes and budgets, rather than remain confined to occasional dialogues. They also called on parents, teachers and local leaders to provide regular opportunities for children to express their views and receive feedback.