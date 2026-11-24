Rusizi District plans to promote affordable housing in Mushaka through compact residential developments linked to public transport and essential services, as a new master plan identifies home ownership as a major challenge for residents.

The Rusizi District Land Use Plan 2024-2050, published in the Official Gazette on November 17, indicates that 55 per cent of households in sectors within the district's urban boundaries cannot afford to own a home.

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The challenge is more pronounced among low-income households, with 64 per cent of those earning between Rwf0 and Rwf40,000 unable to afford home ownership, according to the plan.

The proposed response is to develop Mushaka, an area located between Kamembe town and Bugarama, as a transit-oriented centre with affordable housing, public transport facilities, a modern market, an administrative centre and financial services.

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The plan says housing in the area will follow the R1A residential model, which allows for options such as semi-detached houses, single-family townhouses, multi-family houses and other low-rise developments.

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Under the proposed housing guidelines, the R1A model uses plots of about 300 square metres and is intended to support residential densities of between 20 and 30 dwelling units per hectare. The approach is designed to accommodate more households while making efficient use of available land.

The plan also proposes pedestrian infrastructure along the national road to improve movement and safety for schoolchildren and other road users. A transit bus station and modern commercial and retail facilities are among the other elements envisaged for Mushaka.

Responding to growing housing demand

The housing proposals come as Rusizi experiences changes in its settlement patterns. As of 2022, the district had 104,937 households, of which 35,056 were in urban areas and 69,881 in rural areas, according to figures cited in the master plan. Urban households nearly tripled from 12,976 in 2012.

The plan attributes this change partly to migration towards urban areas and the reclassification of settlements following the introduction of rurban centres.

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The proportion of households renting homes also increased from 9.8 per cent in 2012 to 16 per cent in 2022, highlighting changing housing needs as the district urbanises.

By 2050, the district projects a total housing requirement of 209,365 units. Up to 114,000 are projected in the secondary city, 37,700 for rurban centres and more than 57,000 for rural settlements.

The plan recognises that the private sector will be central to delivering the required housing, noting that private developers have not yet been able to bridge the gap between affordability and availability.