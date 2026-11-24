Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was among the high-profile figures rubbing shoulders with frontline police officers on Monday as the Malawi Police Service (MPS) launched a sweeping blueprint aimed at modernising crime fighting over the next five years.

The flamboyant preacher joined senior security chiefs, government officials and business leaders in Lilongwe as police unveiled a new Crime Management Information System, updated Service Standing Orders (SSO) and an ambitious 2026-2031 Strategic Development Plan.

The day began with a colourful parade from the Area 30 Interchange to Police Headquarters, where officers gathered for the official launch ceremony.

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito, the guest of honour, presided over the event alongside Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga, while Bushiri and fellow businessman Napoleon Dzombe were among the notable guests in attendance.

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The new five-year strategy is expected to guide the police service's efforts to strengthen law enforcement, improve service delivery and modernise operations through the use of technology.

Senior officials from various security agencies attended the launch, which police say marks a significant step towards building a more efficient and responsive force for Malawi's future.

With Bushiri's presence drawing particular attention, the event brought together an unusual mix of frontline officers, top government officials and some of the country's most prominent business figures as police set out their vision for the years ahead.