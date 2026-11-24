The matter in which licensed gambling operators sought to be exempted from paying a gambling levy while the issue of unlicensed gambling businesses continued operating has been dismissed in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal that was lodged by the Gambling House Association of Namibia and Irmgard Fourty CC against the Minister of Environment and Tourism, the Gambling Board and others.

The appeal arose following licensed gambling house and casino operators seeking an exemption from paying the statutory levy introduced under the Gaming and Entertainment Control Act (Gema).

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The court ruled that the 2020 settlement agreement with the minister could not override a levy imposed by Parliament.

The core issue was on whether licensed gambling businesses can be forced to pay a 10% levy when the government had previously promised them, in the 2020 agreement that was made into a High Court order, that they would not pay any levy until illegal gambling businesses were closed or legalised.

Licensed operators had complained that while they are complying with the law, illegal businesses were operating freely with nothing done about them, while licensed operators carried the financial burden.

In the 2020 settlement, the environment minister supposedly undertook that a levy would not be imposed on any duly registered gambling house until all illegal gambling houses in Namibia have either been legalised or closed and the agreement was made an order of Court in June 2020.

However, while the agreement existed, Parliament introduced a new law, GECA, that came into force at the end of year 2021.

Assumingly, the new act imposed a levy of 10% of net monthly income, with the Gambling Board being responsible for regulatory functions and new categories of gambling licenses introduced.

Therefore, purportedly as of 2021, the new regulatory framework required licensed operators to pay that 10% of net monthly gambling income.

However, it is alleged that the licensed operators refused to pay, pointing out the 2020 High Court order.

They argued that the promise by the minister had not come into effect and that they would only pay when all illegal houses were closed or legalised.

Hence, they went back to court to confirm whether they were still exempt from paying the levy and for the new legislation and certain regulations to be declared unconstitutional.

They additionally sought to compel the minister to exempt them from the levy and for the gambling board to take action against illegal gambling businesses.

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But the case was dismissed in 2025 by the High Court, so the operators brought the matter on appeal to the Supreme Court.

The apex court found that the operators had not established a basis for which the settlement order could relieve them of the liability imposed under the new act.

Hence, the 10% gambling levy was upheld despite the 2020 settlement. [email protected]