Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has called on African countries to take greater responsibility for financing their health systems, warning that declining external assistance and growing health threats make reliance on foreign funding increasingly unsustainable.

Nsengiyumva made the call on Monday, November 23, at the fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA), held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he outlined four lessons from Rwanda's experience in strengthening its healthcare system.

"External health assistance to Africa is declining sharply, even as health threats multiply and place new demands on already stretched health systems. We can no longer rely on others to meet our most fundamental health needs," he said.

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He noted that President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as African Union Champion for Domestic Health Financing, has consistently emphasised the need for African countries to take ownership of financing their health systems.

"This is not about turning away from partnership. It is about new partnership, where Africa sets the priorities and leads implementation, with external financing aligned behind those priorities," Nsengiyumva said.

Mutuelle de Sante and domestic resource mobilisation

Drawing on Rwanda's experience of building a healthcare system under resource constraints and responding to disease outbreaks, Nsengiyumva presented four lessons that African countries could adopt to strengthen health sovereignty.

The first lesson, he said, is the importance of domestic ownership of health financing.

He cited Rwanda's community-based health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Sante, as an example of how homegrown financing mechanisms can expand access to healthcare despite limited resources.

Over the past 25 years, the scheme has extended health insurance coverage to approximately 89 per cent of Rwandans, improving access to essential medicines and specialised medical services.

Nsengiyumva said Rwanda's progress in healthcare has also been reflected in improvements in key health indicators.

Since 2000, infant mortality has declined from 107 to 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, while maternal mortality has fallen from 1,071 to 149 deaths per 100,000 live births. Life expectancy has also increased by approximately 20 years, from around 50 to 70.5 years.

He attributed these improvements to several interventions, including investments in the health workforce, digitalisation and healthcare infrastructure, as well as the expansion of community-based health insurance.

However, he noted that expanding coverage alone would be insufficient without ensuring the long-term sustainability of the financing model.

As the Mutuelle de Sante expanded, its original financing structure became increasingly difficult to sustain, with a disproportionate burden falling on the government.

In response, Rwanda introduced an income-based contribution framework in 2026, under which people with greater financial means contribute more while the poorest are fully subsidised by government.

The financing model also brings together households, the government and the private sector. Members currently contribute 37 per cent of the scheme's financing, while government and the private sector jointly account for the remaining 63 per cent.

The country has also introduced more flexible payment arrangements and expanded coverage to include specialised treatments such as cancer care, kidney transplantation and cardiac surgery.

For other African countries, Nsengiyumva said, the experience demonstrates the need to broaden the sources of domestic health financing rather than placing the responsibility on governments alone.

"Government, households, and the private sector each have a part to play, and a financing base built on that partnership is broader and more resilient than any one of them alone," he said.

Pandemic preparedness and response

The second lesson focused on the importance of investing in health preparedness before outbreaks and other emergencies occur.

Nsengiyumva said Rwanda's response to the 2024 Marburg outbreak demonstrated the value of having functioning healthcare systems and emergency response capabilities in place before a crisis emerges.

"When Marburg arrived in 2024, we did not build a response from scratch. Within days, we mobilised the community health workers, surveillance networks, laboratories, and hospitals that already served our people every day," he said.

He noted that community health workers screened more than 9.5 million people in a country with a population of approximately 14 million.

Rwanda brought the outbreak, which ranked among the three largest Marburg outbreaks ever recorded, under control within three months, recording a case fatality rate of 22 per cent, the lowest on record for a disease that has historically had fatality rates of about 90 per cent.

According to Nsengiyumva, the response was made possible by existing investments in diagnostics, disease surveillance, trained health personnel and healthcare infrastructure.

He argued that such capacities should be financed as permanent components of national health systems rather than receiving attention only when emergencies arise.

He also emphasised the need for stronger cross-border cooperation, noting that disease outbreaks do not respect national boundaries.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said information-sharing between Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda enabled the countries to jointly assess risks and coordinate responses.

This, he said, helped prevent sudden unilateral restrictions that could have disrupted livelihoods while maintaining public trust during a period of uncertainty.

Reducing dependence on imported medical supplies

The third lesson concerned the need to strengthen Africa's capacity to manufacture essential medicines, vaccines and other medical supplies.

Nsengiyumva said the continent could not achieve meaningful health sovereignty while remaining heavily dependent on imports for critical healthcare products.

He called for predictable markets for African manufacturers, arguing that continental initiatives such as the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism could help aggregate demand and create opportunities for local pharmaceutical producers.

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He further urged international partners to prioritise technology transfer and skills development as part of their cooperation with African countries.

Rwanda, he noted, is proud to host the African Medicines Agency (AMA) in Kigali and remains committed to supporting its full operationalisation.

Accountability and healthcare delivery

The fourth lesson, Nsengiyumva said, is the need to ensure that commitments made by African governments and their partners translate into measurable improvements in healthcare delivery.

He observed that while Africa has developed numerous declarations and accountability frameworks on health, the real measure of progress should be whether resources reach healthcare facilities and improve services for patients.

"We must track not only what is pledged but what is disbursed, and when progress lags, reviews must lead to corrective action with clear responsibilities," he said.

He also called for greater continental cooperation, arguing that no African country can independently develop every capability required to guarantee sustainable and resilient healthcare systems.

Instead, countries should strengthen collaboration through knowledge-sharing, pooled procurement and the development of regional value chains.

"Africa's health sovereignty will depend as much on what we build together as on what each of us achieves alone," he said, urging African countries to pursue the ambition collectively.