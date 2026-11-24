UEBERT Angel, born Uebert Mudzanire, will spend a second night in police custody ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday following his arrest over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.

The founder of Spirit Embassy Church was arrested on Sunday during a church service at the Harare Hippodrome in Braeside, where armed police officers reportedly entered the premises and took him into custody.

He is being represented by a legal team comprising Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza and Ashiel Mugiya.

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Madhuku confirmed on Monday that Angel would appear in court on Tuesday.

His arrest follows a complaint by a 40-year-old woman from Bulawayo, who reportedly accused the preacher of sexually assaulting her at his church in February 2025.

The woman alleged that Angel touched her private parts during a meeting at his office at the Hippodrome premises.

She reportedly lodged a police complaint in March this year but later signed an affidavit withdrawing the allegations in August.

However, reports indicate that the National Prosecuting Authority intends to proceed with the case despite the withdrawal of the complaint.

Police have not released further details regarding the sodomy allegations.

Angel previously made headlines in 2023 after featuring in Al Jazeera's investigative documentary, Gold Mafia, which exposed alleged gold smuggling and money laundering networks in Zimbabwe.

He also recently featured in another Al Jazeera investigation which revealed that he paid thousands of US dollars to a UK-based group described as a terrorist organisation to stage protests at the COP26 in Glasgow and push for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.