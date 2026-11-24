The Malawi Police Service has unveiled an ambitious five-year blueprint that promises to reshape policing through technology, expanded manpower and major investment in equipment and infrastructure.

Launched in Lilongwe under the theme "Modernising Policing Services: Embrace Digital Transformation", the 2026-2031 Strategic Development Plan sets out a vision of a more professional and accountable force capable of responding to increasingly complex security challenges.

Among the headline reforms is the planned introduction of point-of-sale (POS) machines within the Road Traffic Directorate, allowing motorists to pay traffic fines electronically at the point of enforcement.

Police officials argue the move will improve transparency, reduce opportunities for misconduct and strengthen public trust.

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Presenting the strategy to Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhitho, Superintendent Reuben Kantwanje Alexander said public confidence remained central to effective policing.

"When the public has trust in the way we deliver our services, development will follow," he said.

The plan also signals a significant expansion of the force. Police numbers are expected to rise from about 19,000 officers to more than 27,000 through the recruitment of an additional 8,000 personnel over the next five years.

Alongside staffing increases, the strategy proposes substantial investment in operational capacity, including 300 new police units, five helicopters, five boats and a fleet of patrol and traffic vehicles.

A further 1,000 CCTV cameras are to be installed nationwide as part of efforts to strengthen surveillance, crime prevention and public safety.

Mukhitho welcomed the strategy, describing it as an important framework for measuring the force's performance and progress. He also pledged government support for its implementation.

Inspector General Richard Luhanga said the launch marked a significant step in the transformation of policing in Malawi, providing a roadmap for a service better equipped to meet the country's evolving security needs.

The challenge now lies not in the ambition of the plan but in its delivery.

For a police service long constrained by limited resources, the success of the strategy will depend on whether funding, technology and recruitment targets can be translated from paper into practice.