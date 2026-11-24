Vice President Jessica Alupo has called on African countries to strengthen cooperation, increase domestic health financing and build local capacity, saying the continent must take greater responsibility for its healthcare systems amid growing uncertainty over external assistance.

Alupo made the call while delivering remarks on behalf of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the opening of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday.

She emphasised the need for African unity and shared responsibility in addressing public health challenges, particularly strengthening health systems, improving health security and reducing dependence on external support.

Her remarks come as African countries face mounting pressure to develop sustainable financing mechanisms and build resilient health systems capable of meeting their populations' healthcare needs.

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The five-day conference, co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Ethiopian government, is being held under the theme Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience.

Discussions are focusing on sustainable domestic health financing, local production of medicines and vaccines, pandemic preparedness, stronger public health institutions and regional cooperation.

The question of who finances and controls Africa's health response has gained prominence as uncertainty surrounding international development assistance exposes vulnerabilities in programmes heavily reliant on external funding.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has also urged member states to increase domestic investment in healthcare, accelerate local manufacturing and strengthen accountability in health expenditure.

He renewed calls for countries to work towards the Abuja Declaration target of allocating at least 15 per cent of their national budgets to health.

Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya has similarly called for African-led responses to public health emergencies, stronger institutions and greater investment in local capacity.

He cited the expansion of national public health institutes from seven countries to 42 as evidence of the continent's growing institutional capacity.

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For Uganda, Alupo's participation provides an opportunity to engage in discussions on the future of Africa's health systems, particularly as countries face pressure to strengthen domestic financing, improve preparedness and build resilience against disease threats.

CPHIA 2026 brings together African heads of state, government officials, health ministers, scientists, researchers and development partners to assess the continent's progress and identify practical solutions to persistent health challenges.

The conference runs from November 23 to 27, with African ownership, cooperation and investment taking centre stage in efforts to secure the continent's health future.