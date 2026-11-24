A truck driver has died after a cement and iron bar-laden lorry overturned along the Jinja-Kampala Highway in Buikwe District.

The accident occurred on Monday, November 23, 2026, at about 3:15pm at Ssempala, near Najjembe Trading Centre, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Joel Muganza, a resident of Iganga Municipal Council in Iganga District. He was driving a Sinotruk Howo truck, registration number UA 861 AG/TUA 100 AA, carrying cement and iron bars.

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According to Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson SP Hellen Butoto, preliminary investigations indicate that Muganza lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid an unidentified motorcyclist who was reportedly overtaking.

The driver allegedly applied the brakes suddenly in an attempt to avoid the motorcyclist, causing the truck to overturn. He died instantly.

Police said the body was retrieved from the wreckage and taken to Kawolo Hospital for a postmortem examination.

"The overturned truck remains at the accident scene as authorities await offloading of the cargo before it can be towed away," Butoto said.

Police have launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the crash, including the alleged involvement of the unidentified motorcyclist.

The accident adds to road safety concerns along the Kampala-Jinja Highway, one of Uganda's busiest transport corridors, which carries heavy commercial vehicles, passenger buses, motorcycles and other traffic.

Police have repeatedly urged motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe speeds and avoid dangerous overtaking, particularly along busy highways.