The Minister of State for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Dr Charles Ayume, has officially opened a Health Sector Senior Leadership Retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Ayume officiated at the opening session on Monday, where senior officials from across the health sector gathered to reflect on performance, leadership and strategies for improving healthcare delivery.

The institute's Director, Col Okei Rukogota, received the minister upon his arrival.

In her address to participants, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine challenged the senior leaders to critically assess their performance, embrace innovation and make practical commitments that would translate into improved healthcare services for Ugandans.

Atwine also emphasised the importance of patriotism and dedication to public service, urging the officials to demonstrate their love for Uganda through accountable, committed and results-oriented leadership.

She reminded participants that Uganda was their only motherland and called on them to place national interests and the wellbeing of citizens at the centre of their work.

The retreat brings together senior health sector leaders to reflect on their responsibilities and identify practical measures for strengthening service delivery.