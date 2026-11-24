African leaders have launched a new continental roadmap aimed at reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths, improving child immunisation and strengthening access to essential healthcare services.

The roadmap was launched on Monday, November 23, by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Samia, who is also the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health, called on governments to make the protection of mothers, children and young people a central responsibility of leadership.

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"Safeguarding mothers, protecting children and investing in young people are fundamental responsibilities of our leadership," she said, emphasising the need for sustained domestic financing and stronger accountability.

The scale of the challenge remains significant. Figures from a continental report cited during the launch indicate that approximately 178,600 women died from maternal causes in African Union member states in 2023. The continent also recorded about 1.18 million newborn deaths during the same year.

The new initiative, known as the African Union Champions' Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (2026-2030), is built around three targets commonly referred to as the "Three Zeros": zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

The roadmap seeks to ensure that births take place in health facilities under the care of skilled health workers, while all children receive recommended immunisations.

Achieving these targets will require governments to address persistent challenges, including shortages of skilled health workers, limited access to health facilities and inadequate financing for maternal and child healthcare.

President Samia cited progress in Tanzania, where a new survey had reportedly put the maternal mortality ratio at approximately 75 deaths per 100,000 live births, down from the previously recorded 104. She said the findings would be officially launched in Dar es Salaam on November 26.

She also announced an initial commitment of 60 scholarships to strengthen Africa's specialist health workforce. The training will cover midwifery, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology, and neonatal care. The programme will also provide short courses and supervised clinical attachments for nurses, midwives and other mid-level health professionals.

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The scholarship initiative is intended to help address gaps in specialist care, particularly in managing complicated pregnancies, conducting safe deliveries and treating premature or critically ill newborns.

President Samia urged African Union member states to appoint empowered national focal points and incorporate the roadmap's targets into their national health strategies to ensure effective implementation and accountability.

The launch was attended by several African leaders, including Burundi's President and African Union Chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali. Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo and Rwanda's Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva also attended.

The discussions at CPHIA 2026 are taking place amid wider efforts to strengthen Africa's capacity to finance and manage its health priorities. With external development assistance facing uncertainty, governments are under pressure to increase domestic health spending, strengthen health systems and expand local production of medicines and vaccines.

The AU Champion's Secretariat and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are scheduled to hold a high-level dialogue in Addis Ababa on November 24 to discuss implementation of the roadmap.

The success of the initiative will ultimately depend on how effectively governments translate the commitments into stronger health services, better access to skilled care and improved immunisation coverage across the continent.