Democratic Front (DF) president Mathias Mpuuga has called for an inclusive and structured national dialogue to address Uganda's political challenges, saying the process must deliver electoral, constitutional, security and economic reforms.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, November 23, 2026, Mpuuga said the country's challenges could not be resolved through violence, intimidation, repression or political exclusion but required a homegrown process through which citizens and political actors could address their differences and agree on a common path forward.

He said the Democratic Front supports dialogue built around three key objectives: comprehensive reforms, a peaceful political transition and national reconciliation.

"DF is a part of dialogue. We believe that Uganda's problems cannot be solved by war, violence, force, confrontation, exclusion, repression or intimidation," Mpuuga said.

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He explained that the proposed process should address electoral and constitutional reforms, alongside changes in the military, security agencies and other state institutions to strengthen accountability and restore public confidence.

Mpuuga cautioned against confusing national dialogue with political succession, arguing that the objective should go beyond replacing one political leadership with another to address the institutional weaknesses underpinning the country's governance challenges.

"Another election without reform is merely a ritual," he said, arguing that elections held without a level playing field, credible processes and agreed rules risk legitimising an already contested political system.

On the proposed National Dialogue Initiative (NDI), Mpuga said the Democratic Front had engaged several political parties, including the People's Progressive Party (PPP), the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), JEEMA, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) and the National Peasants' Party, to build a collective platform for advancing national dialogue.

He invited other political organisations to join the initiative, insisting that dialogue should not be a one-party undertaking but a national process involving political actors and citizens from different backgrounds.

Mpuuga also weighed in on a proposal on constitutional democracy presented through the National Consultative Forum (NCF), authored by Professor Otunu Okenga and General Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh.

He described the proposal, which emphasises power-sharing, inclusion and consensus, as a positive starting point but argued that it did not sufficiently address the deeper political and governance challenges facing Uganda.

In contrast, he outlined the Democratic Front's proposal for what it calls concordant democracy, which he said goes beyond sharing political positions to establishing common principles and agreements on the country's future.

The proposal identifies six areas for reform: constitutional consensus, credible elections, security and military reforms, justice and reconciliation, economic inclusion and a legally guided political transition.

"Dialogue must be about substance, not slogans," Mpuuga said, urging political parties to publish documented proposals outlining their positions so that Ugandans can scrutinise their intentions and understand what they seek to achieve.

He also rejected suggestions that participating in dialogue amounts to betrayal or surrender, describing it instead as an expression of political leadership and a pathway towards national reconciliation.

"Dialogue is neither weakness, betrayal nor surrender. In fact, it is leadership," he said.

The DF leader further distinguished between dialogue and negotiation, explaining that dialogue should focus on building national consensus around constitutionalism, elections, security and justice, while negotiations often involve bargaining over political positions, benefits and concessions.

On the debate surrounding conditions for participating in dialogue, Mpuga said legitimate concerns should be accommodated within a properly constituted framework but cautioned against using conditions to frustrate or indefinitely postpone the process.

He also criticised what he described as double standards among political actors who question participation in national dialogue while simultaneously pursuing negotiations over political party funding and other benefits under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

Abductions, detention concerns

Beyond the dialogue debate, Mpuuga raised concerns over continued reports of abductions and prolonged detention of citizens, arguing that violations of individual rights undermine the prospects of meaningful political engagement.

He cited the case of Democratic Front member David, a former parliamentary candidate for Makindye West, whom he said was abducted from his residence along Osalama Road.

Mpuuga said police had acknowledged holding David in custody but had not granted access to his lawyers, family members or party representatives.

He challenged the police to either produce him before court if there were charges against him or ensure that his constitutional rights were respected.

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"If you suspect he has committed a crime, have him in court. Let him get access to his lawyers and his family," Mpuuga said.

He urged security agencies to end enforced disappearances and unlawful detention, warning that continued violations of citizens' rights risk worsening the country's political tensions.

The DF president also challenged the Judiciary to uphold its constitutional mandate by protecting citizens against abuses of power, particularly in cases involving prolonged detention and alleged political persecution.

He questioned what he described as the silence of parliamentary opposition on issues affecting citizens, including alleged abductions, torture, denial of bail and prolonged detention of political prisoners.

Mpuuga argued that opposition legislators should use Parliament, which he described as the country's highest platform for public accountability, to raise these concerns rather than limiting their interventions to radio appearances, social media and press conferences.

He maintained that meaningful national dialogue must place the interests of ordinary Ugandans above those of political elites, saying its ultimate objective should be a country governed through constitutionalism, accountability, inclusion and mutual agreement.