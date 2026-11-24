Members of Parliament have questioned how a proposed environment and climate change law will address air pollution, abandoned mining sites and delays in issuing regulations needed to implement the legislation.

The concerns were raised on Monday, November 23, as Environment Minister Bernadette Arakwiye presented the draft law to the Chamber of Deputies. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the 2018 environment law.

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MPs also sought clarity on the institutions consulted during the preparation of the draft law, the readiness of ministerial orders and the funding required to implement its provisions.

MP Ingrid Marie Parfaite Izere asked what had been done so far to tackle air pollution and how the government was working with the private sector to reduce pollutants.

"What efforts have been made so far to reduce air pollution, and how is the government partnering with the private sector to reduce pollutants?" she asked.

MP Hope Tumukunde Gasatura raised concerns about the rehabilitation of mining sites, saying about 1,000 mining pits had been left without rehabilitation.

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MP Jean Claude Mazimpaka questioned whether the institutions responsible for implementing the law had been consulted during its preparation.

"Which public institutions and private sector organisations were consulted during the preparation of this draft law to ensure that it does not come as a surprise to those who will implement it?" he asked.

He added that some laws face delays in implementation because the regulations needed to operationalise them are not ready on time.

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MP Judith Mukarugwiza called for cooperation with neighbouring countries, arguing that pollution control measures could be undermined by pollutants originating beyond Rwanda's borders.

"How will Rwanda work with neighbouring countries to ensure that efforts to reduce pollution are effective across the region?" she asked.

MP Phoebe Kanyange, meanwhile, questioned the country's financial preparedness, noting that implementing some of the proposed changes would require additional funding.

Responding to the concerns, Arakwiye said the government had set a target of reducing pollution by 53 per cent, adding that the proposed law would support efforts towards achieving it through measures such as promoting a circular economy and environmental restoration.

On air pollution in Kigali, she said measures including vehicle emissions testing had been undertaken, with progress recorded when comparing pollution levels from last year and this year. She added that the government planned to step up efforts to address pollution from industries.

Regarding abandoned mining sites, Arakwiye said the draft law would require companies undertaking activities identified for environmental rehabilitation guarantees to provide funds to cover the cost of restoring affected sites.

The guarantees would be released in line with the rehabilitation requirements once the work had been completed and confirmed.

For sites abandoned before the proposed law, she said the government was working with private operators on rehabilitation.

"On sites that were left exposed in the past, efforts are already under way, and we are working with private operators to rehabilitate them. Going forward, this law will help us address the challenge," she said.

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Arakwiye also said consultations had been held with government ministries, districts and non-governmental organisations during the drafting process. She named several institutions, including the ministries responsible for local government, agriculture, justice and emergency management.

On the readiness of implementing regulations, she said some ministerial orders had already been prepared and were nearing completion, with translation remaining for some. The Rwanda Law Reform Commission had also been consulted and provided recommendations, she said.

On regional cooperation, the minister said a study was being conducted to establish the sources of pollutants, including those originating outside the country. The findings would help inform engagement with neighbouring countries.