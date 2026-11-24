The government is considering establishing a National Testing, Inspection and Certification (NTIC) programme to strengthen Uganda's capacity to test and certify minerals, petroleum products and other goods to meet international standards.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between State Minister for Finance Henry Musasizi and Andile Ramaphosa, the founder and chief executive officer of the Africa Certification and Inspection Agency (ACIA), a South African-based testing and certification organisation.

Musasizi said establishing a national programme would strengthen Uganda's testing, inspection and certification systems, particularly as the country expands its industrial and extractive sectors.

"During my meeting with Andile, who was accompanied by ACIA officials and partners, including his Ugandan wife, Bridget Birungi, we discussed the importance of establishing a National Testing, Inspection and Certification programme for Uganda," Musasizi said.

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The proposed programme is expected to improve the country's ability to verify the quality, safety and compliance of products, particularly in sectors requiring specialised laboratory testing and certification.

Andile Ramaphosa, the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, heads ACIA, which operates across Africa, with its headquarters in South Africa and regional operations in Uganda and Zambia.

The agency provides services in mineral testing, oil and gas laboratory analysis, and compliance testing for electric and autonomous vehicles.

ACIA is already working with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to improve the country's testing and certification services.

The proposed programme comes as Uganda prepares to expand its mineral and petroleum industries, which require specialised testing facilities and internationally recognised certification systems.

For the mining sector, reliable testing is important in establishing the composition, purity and commercial value of mineral deposits and exports. In the petroleum industry, laboratory analysis helps verify product quality and compliance with technical and safety requirements.

A stronger domestic testing and certification framework could reduce reliance on foreign facilities, lower the cost and time involved in product verification and improve confidence in Ugandan goods in regional and international markets.

However, Musasizi did not disclose details about the proposed programme's financing, implementation timeline or the institutions that would oversee its operations.

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The meeting was also attended by Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, and Moses Kaggwa, the Director of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance.