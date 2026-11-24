The government is promoting commercial charcoal farming through partnerships with private investors and farmers as it seeks to reduce the destruction of natural forests caused by charcoal burning and illegal timber harvesting.

Issa Katwesige, the Assistant Commissioner for Forestry at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said government had developed standards for charcoal production and was encouraging investors to establish tree plantations specifically for commercial charcoal production.

The initiative is intended to provide a sustainable alternative source of charcoal and reduce pressure on natural forests, which have suffered years of degradation from human activities.

"We are partnering with the private sector. We are moving into charcoal farming. We've developed standards for charcoal production. We are doing domestic charcoal production with farms," Katwesige said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the initiative was part of broader interventions to restore Uganda's forest cover, which has increased from 9% in 2015 to 12.7% currently.

Government is targeting to increase forest cover to 24% by 2040.

Katwesige said the recovery began around 2016 following increased government engagement across different sectors, although population growth, climate change and recurrent crop failures continued to put pressure on forest resources.

He said economic hardships had pushed some communities into charcoal burning, illegal logging and other activities that degrade forests, making it necessary to combine enforcement with alternative livelihood opportunities.

"Before we bring in the stick, we make sure that we try to use the approach of self-regulation, so that once people embrace it, you don't have to do any kind of policing," he said.

Katwesige made the remarks during a tree-planting exercise at Namananga Forest Reserve in Kayunga District, where Bank of India (Uganda) Limited announced a Shs100 million contribution towards restoring 20 hectares of forest through the planting of indigenous trees.

The bank's Managing Director, Srikant Ashok Wikhe, said 17 hectares had already been planted, with the remaining three hectares scheduled for restoration during the exercise.

The final phase involves planting approximately 3,000 trees, completing the bank's 20-hectare restoration target.

Wikhe said the bank had timed the exercise to coincide with the rainy season to improve the survival rate of the seedlings.

"We have sponsored around Shs100 million for this activity, and in future also we are committed," he said.

Bank of India Uganda, which began operations in the country in 2012, currently operates three branches, two in Kampala and one in Jinja. It is also preparing to open a fourth branch at Namanve Industrial Park.

Forest protection and enforcement

Meanwhile, Katwesige said government was strengthening forest protection through enforcement operations involving the army and police, particularly targeting illegal charcoal production and timber harvesting.

He dismissed claims that influential individuals involved in forest destruction were beyond the reach of the law, insisting that enforcement operations were intended to hold offenders accountable regardless of their status.

"There is a mindset that there are untouchables, there is someone called above, but that has not been the case," he said.

The forestry department has also increased its workforce from approximately 380 to more than 700 personnel following a revised government structure after the merger of agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government is further introducing independent forest monitoring, under which communities will be trained to monitor forest resources, report illegal encroachment and scrutinise the conduct of officials responsible for protecting forests.

Katwesige said the approach would strengthen public participation and accountability in forest management.

He added that government had established the Wildlife Standards and Utilities Court in Makindye to handle cases involving illegal harvesting and destruction of wildlife and environmental resources, while plans were underway to establish a High Court division dedicated to environmental crimes.

Katwesige said achieving the 2040 forest cover target would require protecting existing forests alongside planting new trees, adding that conservation efforts must involve government, communities and the private sector.