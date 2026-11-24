Baraawe, Somalia — Uganda's Land Forces Commander, Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, has visited Ugandan troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) to assess their security situation, operational readiness and progress in transferring security responsibilities to Somali forces.

The visit focused in particular on the withdrawal of Ugandan troops from the Lower Shabelle region, including the coastal town of Barawe, and their ability to continue carrying out military duties during the transition.

Muhanga praised the professionalism and commitment of the Ugandan soldiers. First Division Commander Gen. Jackson Kayanja also commended the 44th and 45th Battle Groups, saying they had carried out an orderly withdrawal from their positions and handed over security responsibilities to the Somali National Army.

Muhanga stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness as Somali forces gradually assume greater responsibility for the country's security.

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He urged military commanders to strengthen cooperation with Somali security institutions and local communities to preserve security gains and maintain stability in areas where operations have been conducted.

Meanwhile, Ugandan troops who withdrew from Barawe last week are heading towards Mogadishu, with their convoy passing through Buulo Mareer, Iilaal and other areas of Lower Shabelle.

The soldiers are travelling in armoured vehicles through areas where Al-Shabaab militants maintain a presence, making security precautions essential along the route.

Ugandan forces have long been a major part of the African Union military presence in Somalia, taking part in operations against Al-Shabaab and helping secure several parts of the country.

The withdrawal of some Ugandan troops and the transfer of security responsibilities form part of Somalia's broader effort to gradually take charge of its national security, while AUSSOM continues to support Somali forces.