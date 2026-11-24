MOGADISHU, Somalia, Nov. 23, 2026 -- Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday appointed Saadq Omar Mohamed Hassan as the country's new defence minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle that also included changes to two deputy ministerial positions.

Saadq, widely known as Saadq Joon, replaces Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who vacated the defence ministry post, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The appointment was made under Article 120, paragraphs 2 and 3, of Somalia's provisional constitution, following consultations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the statement said.

The prime minister's office said the decision also took into consideration Saadq's professional background and experience, as well as the need to fill the defence ministry position following Fiqi's departure.

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Saadq is a member of Somalia's House of the People, the lower chamber of parliament. His appointment comes amid political changes linked to the leadership transition in the central state of Galmudug and ongoing clan-based power-sharing arrangements within the federal government.

In addition to the defence ministry appointment, Barre named Ali Ifiye Ali as deputy minister of ports and maritime transport.

Maryan Ali Abukar was appointed deputy minister of fisheries and blue economy, according to the official announcement.

The reshuffle involves the exchange of positions between two deputy ministers as part of the limited changes to the cabinet.

Barre directed the newly appointed officials to immediately assume their responsibilities and urged them to demonstrate transparency, accountability and commitment to national service.

He also wished the appointees success in carrying out their duties, describing the responsibilities ahead as significant.

The changes come as Somalia faces a prolonged political dispute over the country's electoral process and the future of its federal political arrangements.

The federal government remains divided from opposition leaders and some regional administrations over proposed electoral changes and the framework for upcoming elections. Efforts to reach a political agreement have so far failed to resolve the differences.

The appointment of a new defence minister also comes at a critical time for Somalia's security sector, as foreign forces stationed in the country begin withdrawing from some military positions and Somali forces face growing pressure to assume greater responsibility for national security.

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The defence ministry oversees the Somali National Army and coordinates military operations and security cooperation with international partners as the country continues its fight against al-Shabab militants.

The government has not announced further changes to the defence ministry's leadership or military command following the appointment.