A health organisation said the unidentified illness, suspected to be chickenpox or monkeypox, was spreading among children and adults.

A community-based organisation, Ondewari Health Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP), has raised an alarm over a suspected outbreak of a skin disease in Ondewari, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The organisation said the unidentified illness, suspected to be chickenpox or monkeypox, was spreading among children and adults, calling for urgent medical intervention.

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In a field report issued on Sunday, Woyeinbrakemi Adaka, OHEEP programme officer, said the disease had affected several residents, though medical experts had yet to confirm its exact nature.

According to the report sighted by a News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, one affected resident, Tontiemotei Yeiyei, said he developed skin eruptions across his body, accompanied by discomfort, sensitivity to heat, and occasional feelings of cold.

Mr Yeiyei, in his 60s, said a doctor at a neighbouring Korokorosei health facility allegedly identified his condition as monkeypox and referred him to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.

Another resident, Fredrick Simon, said the symptoms varied among victims, with some appearing to be recovering.

The organisation's concern was also confirmed by Seitonkumo Erefawei, public relations officer of the Ondewari youth body, who said some affected residents had withdrawn from public activities.

OHEEP recalled that a measles outbreak in 2010 affected Ondewari and claimed the lives of several children, with interventions by the Bayelsa State Government and Doctors Without Borders helping to contain the situation.

The organisation lamented that Ondewari currently lacked a functional health facility, despite a health centre constructed and equipped by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company more than 10 years ago.

It urged the Bayelsa State Government, Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and relevant health agencies to investigate the suspected outbreak and provide medical assistance urgently.

OHEEP also appealed to the Bayelsa State Hospital Management Board to activate the Agip-sponsored health facility by deploying medical personnel to the community.

The organisation warned that failure to address the situation promptly could expose more residents to health risks.

It cited the recent death of a 43-year-old resident, Simeon Thompson, following a snake bite, as another indication of the community's vulnerability due to inadequate healthcare services.