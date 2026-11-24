Eskom's power system has recorded significant structural improvements, reaching more than 550 consecutive days without load shedding since May last year, alongside a 94% reduction in its load reduction footprint.

The power utility's year-to-date Energy Availability Factor (EAF) has improved by some 12.57%, to reach 68.13%, while average unplanned outages have decreased by 7 090MW.

"Eskom currently has approximately 4 274MW of surplus capacity above current demand requirements, strengthening system resilience and creating headroom to support additional electricity demand.

"This capacity provides an opportunity to support energy-intensive industries, new investment and industrial growth, while strengthening South Africa's potential role as a regional electricity hub through increased electricity exports," the power utility said in a statement.

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Resilience against El Niño

The strengthened generation fleet - underpinned by the Generation Recovery Plan - has positioned the country to withstand changing weather conditions, including the anticipated effects of El Niño, which is not expected to pose a risk to South Africa's electricity supply or grid stability.

Eskom said that while higher temperatures could cause heat-related generation losses at some coal-fired units, increase daytime renewable energy curtailment, and drive regional export demand due to drought-constrained hydro generation in neighbouring countries, the system remains well buffered.

"Eskom Holdings' subsidiary, the National Transmission Company South Africa, remains well positioned to manage these conditions, supported by a resilient transmission network and strong peaking hydro reserves.

"The improved generation performance provides sufficient operational headroom to absorb approximately 2 000MW of potential heat-related generation losses, while maintaining about 5 000MW of surplus capacity during peak periods," Eskom noted.

Higher generation availability has also sharply curtailed the utility's reliance on diesel-fired Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs).

Financial year-to-date diesel expenditure stands at R1.284 billion, representing a R4.796 billion reduction compared to the R6.080 billion spent during the same period last year.

Alongside improved reliability, environmental compliance has remained on track.

"As at the end of October 2026, financial year-to-date relative particulate emissions remained within the 0.35kg/MWhSO target, sustaining the improved performance achieved since October 2025," Eskom said.

Eliminating load reduction

Eskom emphasised that despite overall system stability, illegal connections and meter tampering continue to damage infrastructure and create safety hazards in certain localised areas.

This has necessitated for Eskom to maintain load reduction as a temporary, targeted protective measure in high-risk zones.

To permanently resolve these challenges and eliminate load reduction by March 2027, Eskom has rolled out a phased programme targeting 971 feeders across all provinces, set to benefit approximately 1.69 million customers out of its total 7.2 million customer base.

"Key interventions include the rollout of smart meters, the integration of Distributed Energy Resources, and the expansion of Free Basic Electricity (FBE) support.

"These measures will be accompanied by targeted customer education initiatives," Eskom said.

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To date, seven of South Africa's nine provinces are now free from load reduction, with roughly 1.6 million previously affected customers, have returned to normal electricity supply.

This has shrunk the load reduction footprint from approximately 1.69 million customers to 102 551.

"The combination of higher generation availability, significantly lower unplanned outages, reduced diesel expenditure and the near elimination of load reduction, demonstrate the structural improvement in the power system.

"Eskom's focus is now on sustaining these gains, strengthening the long-term sustainability of the business and converting improved generation performance into electricity capacity that supports South Africa's economic growth and industrialisation," the power utility stated.