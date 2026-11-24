Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for increased investment, stronger institutional accountability, and improved coordination across all spheres of government to address Africa's growing water and sanitation challenges.

Mashatile made the call at the opening of the 2nd AWSISA Africa and Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue 2026, currently underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Held under the theme: "Accelerating Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Solutions for Africa and the Global South: Every Drop Counts", the five-day dialogue brings together policymakers, water sector practitioners, investors and development partners to explore solutions to water security challenges.

In his opening address, Mashatile said water security must be recognised as a central pillar of the continent's development agenda, requiring governments to work with the private sector, development finance institutions, and other stakeholders to strengthen infrastructure and ensure reliable water supply.

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The Deputy President noted that across Africa and the Global South, water demand is growing due to climate change, prolonged droughts, changing rainfall patterns, severe floods and extreme weather events, placing unprecedented pressure on already constrained water systems.

"At the same time, many countries continue to grapple with ageing infrastructure, deteriorating water quality, rising urbanisation, inadequate investment and institutional capacity constraints," the Deputy Minister said.

Water security starts with better management

While noting South Africa's progress made in expanding access to water and sanitation since the advent of democracy, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that significant challenges remain, especially on infrastructure maintenance, water losses and the performance of wastewater treatment systems.

"The central challenge before us is not simply one of water availability, but of water management. Having water resources is one thing. Managing them effectively, protecting them sustainably and distributing them equitably is another," Mashatile said.

He stressed that government needs to give equal attention to maintaining and modernising existing infrastructure while investing in new projects.

"We cannot continue building new infrastructure while allowing existing infrastructure to deteriorate. If better management is the foundation of water security, then stronger coordination becomes indispensable," the Deputy President said.

As Chairperson of the Water Task Team, he said addressing the challenges requires coordinated leadership across all spheres of government, supported by partnerships with the private sector, development finance institutions, research institutions and civil society.

He called for stronger accountability, improved coordination and capable municipalities with the necessary resources and expertise to fulfil their responsibilities.

"Our ultimate objective is clear: to ensure that every family, in every community, can turn on a tap and have access to safe, reliable water whenever it is needed. This means strengthening accountability, improving coordination and ensuring that decisions made at national level translate into tangible improvements in local communities.

"It also means addressing institutional weaknesses, building capable municipalities, and ensuring that water institutions have the resources and expertise required to fulfil their mandates. We need to deliver reliable service to our people in every corner of Africa. If we are serious about addressing water and sanitation challenges, we must be equally serious about mobilising investment," Mashatile said.

On climate resilience, the Deputy President said countries need to rethink how they manage water resources and prioritise infrastructure capable of withstanding changing climatic conditions.

He mentioned water conservation, wastewater reuse, groundwater development, rainwater harvesting and, where appropriate, desalination, as important components of a broader approach to strengthening water security.

He also highlighted the role of technology and innovation in improving water management and service delivery.

"Digital monitoring systems, smart metering, artificial intelligence and data-driven planning can help detect leaks, improve efficiency, optimise operations and support better investment decisions. Used effectively, these technologies can help us deliver more reliable services while using our resources more sustainably."

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Mashatile also called for investment in skills development, professionalisation and institutional capacity to prepare a new generation of water professionals capable of addressing complex environmental, technical and operational challenges.

"If we neglect human capacity, even our most ambitious infrastructure programmes will struggle to deliver lasting impact," he said.

Stressing the need for deeper collaboration, Mashatile argued that no African country can achieve long-term water security in isolation.

"Many of our river systems are shared, our climate risks are common, [and] many of our development priorities are interconnected. This creates an opportunity for deeper collaboration. Our objective should be to foster partnerships that move beyond dialogue towards implementation and measurable outcomes," he said.

Mashatile also called on African countries to work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure universal access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, and hygiene, while improving water quality, water-use efficiency, and ecosystem protection.