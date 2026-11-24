Police across the country have arrested 18 049 suspects between 16 and 22 November as part of nationwide Safer Festive Season Operations, with arrests including 381 alleged sexual offenders.

The operations come as the country prepares to observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign.

"Playing a central role in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF], SAPS continues to pursue those who threaten the safety and security of women, children and other vulnerable persons.

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"Of the alleged sexual offenders arrested this week, 115 were wanted for rape and 16 for other sexual offences. The arrests were accompanied by several convictions in gender-based violence and femicide-related cases," police said in a statement.

The Seshego Regional Court sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

In a separate case, the Bloemfontein High Court, sitting at the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court, convicted and sentenced 32-year-old Molefi Maine, to 20 years' direct imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dipuo Marriam Sejane.

Compliance crackdown

As part of efforts to address serious and violent crime, police also conducted compliance inspections at 6863 licensed liquor outlets and closed 1014 unlicensed premises.

Other key arrests reported by SAPS include 2829 wanted suspects, 355 suspects arrested for rape and 10 for attempted rape, 164 for murder, including 48 in the Eastern Cape and 39 in KwaZulu-Natal and 198 for attempted murder.

Police also arrested 1571 suspects for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 116 for possession of an unlicensed firearm, 573 for possession of a dangerous weapon, 337 for dealing in drugs and 3122 for possession of drugs with 1715 of those arrests in the Western Cape.

The arrests further included 779 suspects for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, including 269 in Gauteng; 1725 for contravening the Immigration Act, including 753 in Gauteng; and 69 for armed robbery.

Confiscations and recoveries

During the week, police seized 157 unlicensed firearms, including handguns, shotguns, rifles and homemade firearms.

Most of the handguns were seized in KwaZulu-Natal, where police confiscated 45, followed by 38 in the Western Cape.

Police also recovered 1954 rounds of ammunition and confiscated 780 dangerous weapons and more than 25 000 litres of liquor. A total of 62 stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered.

Provincial highlights

The statement highlighted the major achievements throughout the country.

In the Eastern Cape, police have arrested four suspects and recovered a firearm following a murder and two attempted murders in Motherwell last Wednesday (18 November).

In a separate investigation, the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Unit, Ngcobo Tactical Response Team and Cala Detectives arrested six suspects, aged between 29 and 64, in connection with a triple murder.

The suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Friday (20 November). The arrests relate to the discovery on 28 October of the decomposing bodies of three men in a ditch at Saplan Mission, Cala.

In the Free State, seven men were arrested on Wednesday (18 November), following a cash-in-transit robbery in Navalsig, Bloemfontein.

Police seized five vehicles, four AK-47 rifles, one R5 rifle, 24 magazines, 164 R5 rounds, 543 AK-47 rounds and five detonators during arrests.

In Gauteng at least six suspects are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrates' Court on today (23 November) on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, while the sixth faces a charge of possessing suspected stolen property after allegedly being found with a cellphone linked to the robbery.

IN KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban High Court has sentenced Sibongiseni Mkhize, 39, and Nkosinathi Ndlovu, 41, to life imprisonment each for murder on 20 November.

The sentences followed an investigation by UMhlali Detectives into the death of 69-year-old Russell Cromhout.

In Limpopo this Saturday (21 November), police seized abandoned bags containing 1323 blasting cartridges valued at more than R130 000 near the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

At White River in Mpumalanga, police recovered a white Lamborghini during an intelligence-driven operation in White River on Friday (20 November).

The vehicle had been stolen in Durban North in 2021.

In the Northern Cape, five men were arrested with police confiscating a large quantity of protected succulent plants in the Steinkopf area in the early hours of Sunday (22 November).

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In the North West, members of the Potchefstroom Crime Prevention Unit and Flying Squad arrested five suspects and seized approximately 5.3 tonnes of aluminium cables, with an estimated street value of R2.7 million.

In a separate case, eight suspects appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday (20 November) for gang-related charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged gang members reportedly terrorised communities in and around Baapong and Majakaneng.

In the Western Cape, members of the George Public Order Policing Unit acted on information about a possible drug-trafficking syndicate and intercepted a vehicle in George and seized drugs estimated to be worth R75 000.

"This week's successes illustrate SAPS's unwavering commitment to prevent and combat crime towards a safer South Africa for all - 365 days a year," the statement concluded.