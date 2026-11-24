The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) wants African governments to prepare a united position before COP32.

The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) said the collapse of the COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, was better than adopting a text that removed commitments on fossil fuels and a figure for adaptation finance.

PACJA, a coalition of more than 2,000 civil society organisations in 54 African countries, said in a statement on Monday that it viewed the breakdown with "profound dismay". It added, however, that rejecting the proposed agreement was preferable to endorsing it.

Parties failed to reach consensus on the summit's main text after about two days of overtime, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

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PACJA said the rejected text deleted explicit commitments to transition away from fossil fuels, promoted carbon capture technologies it described as unproven and removed a floor of $120 billion a year for adaptation finance. It said the text also failed to deliver a funded, permanent Just Transition Mechanism.

This newspaper earlier reported that the $120 billion figure and the fossil fuel language were dropped from a revised draft circulated on 19 November.

'An empty shell'

PACJA's Executive Director, Mithika Mwenda, described the breakdown of negotiations in Antalya as "an attempt by historical emitters and fossil fuel interests to force developing nations to accept an empty shell".

Mr Mwenda said the outcome indicted global climate diplomacy, but prevented "a dangerous step backwards".

The group listed four failures, which it said drove the summit into paralysis.

On fossil fuels, it said the text removed the transition language while giving prominence to carbon capture and to electrification targets not tied to renewable energy. African campaigners had challenged the electrification target earlier in the summit.

The reliance on carbon capture drew a similar objection from Kenneth Nana Amoateng, executive director of the Ghana-based AbibiNsroma Foundation. In a statement, he said real climate action could not be replaced with technological promises that may create more risks for people and the planet.

"Vulnerable communities in Africa need concrete action, not false solutions," Mr Amoateng said.

He said the priority should be a just and equitable phase-out of fossil fuels and grant-based adaptation finance, with local communities and Indigenous Peoples at the centre of climate decisions.

PACJA said wealthy countries declined to meet their adaptation finance obligations, although developing countries need more than $300 billion a year to adapt, thus pushing decisions on the matter to 2027.

It faulted developed countries' insistence on a just transition forum with no finance, instead of a resourced body that could support clean energy access, green industrialisation and worker protections.

The group also accused rich countries of pursuing unilateral trade measures such as carbon border taxes, which it said raise the cost of African exports and put them at a disadvantage.

Road to Addis Ababa

Ethiopia will host the next summit, COP32, in Addis Ababa in November 2027. Unresolved issues from Antalya would now fall to that meeting.

Augustine Njamnshi, who chairs the PACJA's Political and Technical Affairs Committee, said Antalya should serve as a wake-up call for African leaders.

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"Africa must not become a dumping ground for COP31's unfinished business," Mr Njamnshi said.

He urged African governments to mobilise domestic and regional resources and to form a united continental position demanding enforceable public finance in 2027.

Mr Njamnshi presented PACJA's demands at a press conference in Antalya on 19 November, asking developed countries to disclose how much fossil fuel dependence they would cut and by when.

The group called on all parties to use the months before COP32 to rebuild trust through action, while commending African negotiators and ministers for what it called "a principled line" against unfunded declarations.

Some of those negotiators had confronted the COP31 president, Murat Kurum, at the closing plenary after he interrupted the African Group's statement.