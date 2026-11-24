Popular lawyer and security analyst Bulama Bukarti announced his transition from activism to partisan politics, declaring his support for his state Governor, Mai Mala-Buni, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate, Baba Wali.

Popular Nigerian lawyer and security analyst Bulama Bukarti has announced his transition from civic activism to active partisan politics, declaring his support for his home-state Governor Mai Mala-Buni and the 2027 governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Baba Wali.

Responding to criticisms following his declaration of support for the APC in Yobe State - marking his shift from advocacy to partisan engagement--Mr Bukarti told DCL Hausa that his decision was driven by a desire to contribute directly to governance rather than remain a media commentator and unending activist against bad governance.

He noted that after spending his youthful years advocating for good governance, crossing the age of 40 prompted a reassessment of his approach to life.

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"I spent my youthful energy struggling for good governance, and I am now over 40 years old; I cannot continue on the same path. I am transitioning into politics 100 per cent to contribute my own understanding of development," Mr Bukarti stated.

Mr Bukarti said his political alignments are strictly rooted in direct, personal understanding and engagement rather than media narratives.

According to him, his bond with Governor Buni and APC candidate Mr Wali's development plans for Yobe State informed his decision to openly back the two politicians.

However, Mr Bukarti distanced himself from declaring support for national political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, noting that he has never met any of them personally.

"I can't support any politician based on media reports. I have never met President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, or Atiku Abubakar. That is why I cannot declare my support for any of them," he stated.

Addressing critics who questioned his departure from non-partisan activism, Mr Bukarti maintained that meaningful systemic change requires participation within government structures.

He referenced Qur'anic verses to back his transition, emphasising that life operates in phases and arguing that civic advocacy has a time limit.

"You cannot bring change outside government. Anyone who thinks I can continue with activism after 40--while my friends and classmates are governors and I continue working as a media analyst, castigating them--has made a mistake," Mr Bukarti said.

"Activism has a timeline, and everything in life is based on stages, as we are told by the Holy Qur'an. I am venturing into politics to do the right thing and bring about change."

He added that critics who wish to remain in lifelong activism are free to do so, reiterating that he makes no apologies for his new political alignment.

Support group

Over the weekend, Mr Bukarti launched a support group codenamed "The 17 for BMW Campaign Organisation" to mobilise support across Yobe State for the APC governorship candidate, Mr Malam-Wali.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Bukarti stated that the group will promote the APC's policies and development programmes while championing continuity to consolidate the achievements of former governors in the state. He described political stability under the ruling party as critical to sustainable growth, arguing that successive administrations must build on their predecessors' milestones rather than abandon existing projects.

According to him, the APC has maintained a dominant political presence in Yobe State due to its longstanding commitment to the state's infrastructural and socio-economic advancement. He cited countries such as China, Russia, Malaysia, and South Africa as examples of nations where political stability and continuity in governance have driven sustained national development.

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Mr Bukarti noted that Governor Buni's achievements over the past seven and a half years--particularly in education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic development--informed the group's resolve to back a successor capable of sustaining his administration's policies.

He explained that Mr Wali's extensive administrative background--serving as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) for over seven years and previously as a Permanent Secretary for roughly a decade--has thoroughly prepared him for the responsibilities of leadership.

Describing the candidate as a man of integrity and strong character, Mr Bukarti added that Mr Wali's deep familiarity with the machinery of government would enable him to build on existing successes while addressing outstanding challenges.

Mr Bukarti clarified that the group's name, "17 for BMW," represents the 17 local government areas of Yobe State, while "BMW" stands for Baba Malam Wali.